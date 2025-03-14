NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway after the two weeks off.

Ecosave 200, the third race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be racing to win the 134-lap race on Friday (March 14) at the 1.5-mile tri-oval-shaped racetrack. The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 30 laps, Stage 2 consists of 30 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 74 laps.

The Ecosave 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, March 14, at 9 pm ET.

Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the Ecosave 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Vegas boasts a prize pool of $782,900.

On X, FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the prize money that is up for grabs at the Las Vegas Truck Spring race.

“Purses for Vegas weekend, incl all payouts, all positions plus contingencies and pts fund contribution. For Cup, incl all associated charter payouts for racing and charter historical results. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday (March 14), 2025, the Truck Series action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway began with a practice and qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET and 4:40 pm ET before concluding with a 201-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Ecosave 200 winners at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch is the most successful driver to win the Ecosave 200 with four wins.

Year – Car No. – Winners

2018 - #51 - Kyle Busch 2019 - #51 - Kyle Busch 2020 - #51 - Kyle Busch 2021 - #4 - John Hunter Nemechek 2022 - #18 - Chandler Smith 2023 - #51 - Kyle Busch 2024 - #71 - Rajah Caruth

Who is in the top 5 in the Truck Series points table ahead of Ecosave 200?

After finishing P10 at Atlanta, Grant Enfinger secured the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 85 points.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski stands second with 84 points, followed by Chandler Smith with 79 points, Corey Heim with 69 points, and Ben Rhodes with 66 points to complete the top five.

Catch the NASCAR 32 Truck Series entries in action in the third race of the season at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14, 2025.

