NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 03, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Race at Charlotte Roval (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Ecosave 250. The 22nd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, October 3, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.32-mile-long road course.

It’s the fourth playoff race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The track, which opened in 1960, features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

The Ecosave 250 will be broadcast live in the United States on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The race will begin on Friday, October 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Along with the glory, the Ecosave 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. This time around, the Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course race on his official X account. He wrote:

“Purses for Charlotte road course weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (October 3), the NASCAR Truck Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval begins with a practice session at 11:05 a.m. ET, followed by a qualifying session at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Ecosave 250 main event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The practice and qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Ecosave 250 entry list for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here's the entry list for the 36 Truck Series drivers to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Saturday.

  1. #02 - TBA
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #2 - Carter Fartuch
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #7 - Connor Zilisch
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #16 - Kris Wright
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #20 - Will Rodgers
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Mason Maggio
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #41 - Josh Bilicki
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Andres Perez
  23. #45 - Bayley Currey
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  27. #69 - Tyler Tomassi
  28. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  29. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes
