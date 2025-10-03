NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Ecosave 250. The 22nd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, October 3, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.32-mile-long road course.

It’s the fourth playoff race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The track, which opened in 1960, features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

The Ecosave 250 will be broadcast live in the United States on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The race will begin on Friday, October 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Along with the glory, the Ecosave 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. This time around, the Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course race on his official X account. He wrote:

“Purses for Charlotte road course weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday (October 3), the NASCAR Truck Series action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval begins with a practice session at 11:05 a.m. ET, followed by a qualifying session at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Ecosave 250 main event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The practice and qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Ecosave 250 entry list for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here's the entry list for the 36 Truck Series drivers to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Saturday.

#02 - TBA #1 - Brent Crews #2 - Carter Fartuch #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Connor Zilisch #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Kris Wright #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #20 - Will Rodgers #22 - Josh Reaume #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Mason Maggio #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #41 - Josh Bilicki #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Andres Perez #45 - Bayley Currey #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #62 - Wesley Slimp #69 - Tyler Tomassi #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Parker Kligerman #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Corey LaJoie #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

