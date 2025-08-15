NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads next to Richmond Raceway for the Eero 250. The 18th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, August 15, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 0.75-mile-short oval track.

It’s the 17th 250-lap Truck event at Richmond Raceway. The 0.75-mile-short track, which opened in 1995, features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Eero 250 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, August 15, at 7:30 pm ET.

Along with the glory, the Eero 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Richmond Raceway race on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for Richmond weekend include all payouts, all positions, contribution to season-ending points fund, contingency awards, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts based on participating and historical performance: Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday (August 15), the Truck Series action at Richmond Raceway will begin with a practice session at 2:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 3:10 pm ET, before concluding with the Eero 250 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Richmond Raceway will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Eero 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway

Here's the qualifying order of the 37 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway this Friday.

Group A:

Carson Kvapil - 59.000 Matthew Gould - 58.700 Caleb Costner - 42.200 Ryan Roulette - 41.300 Patrick Staropoli - 40.400 Norm Benning - 39.200 Stephen Mallozzi - 33.800 #02 TBA - 32.800 Jack Wood - 30.300 Toni Breidinger - 28.400 Corey LaJoie - 28.200 Frankie Muniz - 27.300 Rajah Caruth - 26.900 Clayton Green - 26.200 Andres Perez - 26.100 Tanner Gray - 24.400 Ben Rhodes - 21.800 Luke Fenhaus - 21.700 Christian Eckes - 21.300

Group B:

Spencer Boyd - 20.400 Grant Enfinger - 18.900 Dawson Sutton - 17.300 Chandler Smith - 17.000 Connor Mosack - 16.600 Matt Crafton - 15.100 Jake Garcia - 13.800 Brent Crews - 13.400 Matt Mills - 13.200 Layne Riggs - 7.600 Bayley Currey -7.400 Ty Majeski - 7.300 Kaden Honeycutt - 7.000 Tyler Ankrum - 6.200 Gio Ruggiero - 6.000 Sammy Smith - 5.700 Daniel Hemric - 2.600 Corey Heim - 1.000

Fans can catch the 37 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 18th race of the season at Richmond Raceway on Friday, August 15.

