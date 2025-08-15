NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads next to Richmond Raceway for the Eero 250. The 18th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, August 15, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 0.75-mile-short oval track.
It’s the 17th 250-lap Truck event at Richmond Raceway. The 0.75-mile-short track, which opened in 1995, features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.
The Eero 250 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, August 15, at 7:30 pm ET.
Along with the glory, the Eero 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.
Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Richmond Raceway race on his official X handle. He wrote:
“Purses for Richmond weekend include all payouts, all positions, contribution to season-ending points fund, contingency awards, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts based on participating and historical performance: Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (August 15), the Truck Series action at Richmond Raceway will begin with a practice session at 2:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 3:10 pm ET, before concluding with the Eero 250 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Richmond Raceway will be telecast on FS2.
2025 Eero 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway
Here's the qualifying order of the 37 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway this Friday.
Group A:
- Carson Kvapil - 59.000
- Matthew Gould - 58.700
- Caleb Costner - 42.200
- Ryan Roulette - 41.300
- Patrick Staropoli - 40.400
- Norm Benning - 39.200
- Stephen Mallozzi - 33.800
- #02 TBA - 32.800
- Jack Wood - 30.300
- Toni Breidinger - 28.400
- Corey LaJoie - 28.200
- Frankie Muniz - 27.300
- Rajah Caruth - 26.900
- Clayton Green - 26.200
- Andres Perez - 26.100
- Tanner Gray - 24.400
- Ben Rhodes - 21.800
- Luke Fenhaus - 21.700
- Christian Eckes - 21.300
Group B:
- Spencer Boyd - 20.400
- Grant Enfinger - 18.900
- Dawson Sutton - 17.300
- Chandler Smith - 17.000
- Connor Mosack - 16.600
- Matt Crafton - 15.100
- Jake Garcia - 13.800
- Brent Crews - 13.400
- Matt Mills - 13.200
- Layne Riggs - 7.600
- Bayley Currey -7.400
- Ty Majeski - 7.300
- Kaden Honeycutt - 7.000
- Tyler Ankrum - 6.200
- Gio Ruggiero - 6.000
- Sammy Smith - 5.700
- Daniel Hemric - 2.600
- Corey Heim - 1.000
Fans can catch the 37 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 18th race of the season at Richmond Raceway on Friday, August 15.
