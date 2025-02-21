NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway after the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250.

Fr8 208, the second race of the Truck Series season is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be racing to win the 135-lap race on Saturday (February 22) at the 1.54-mile D-shaped oval racetrack. The event is divided in to three stages: Stage 1 consists of 30 laps, Stage 2 consists of 30 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 75 laps.

The Fr8 208 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, February 22 at 1:30 pm ET.

Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the Fr8 208 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race boasts a prize pool of $782,900.

On X, FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the prize money that is up for grabs at the Atlanta Truck Spring race.

“Purses for Atlanta incl all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contribution to season pts fund, etc. For Cup, includes all charter payouts for competing each week, two-year historical performance payouts, etc: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900” Pockrass wrote.

On Friday (February 22), 2025, the Truck Series action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway began with a qualifying session at 3:05 pm ET before concluding with a 207.9-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on FS1.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208 winners at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch is the most successful driver to win the Fr8 208 with five wins. Ron Hornaday Jr. is the next closest with two wins.

Year – Winners – Car No.

2004 - Bobby Hamilton (4) 2005 - Ron Hornaday Jr. (6) 2006 - Todd Bodine (30) 2007 - Mike Skinner (5) 2008 - Kyle Busch (51) 2009 - Kyle Busch (51) 2010 - Kevin Harvick (2) 2011 - Ron Hornaday Jr. (33) 2012 - Ty Dillon (3) 2015 - Matt Crafton (88) 2016 - John Hunter Nemechek (8) 2017 - Christopher Bell (4) 2018 - Brett Moffitt (16) 2019 - Kyle Busch (51) 2020 - Grant Enfinger (98) 2021 - Kyle Busch (51) 2022 - Corey Heim (51) 2023 - Christian Eckes (19) 2024 - Kyle Busch (7)

Catch the NASCAR 35 Truck Series entries in action in the second race of the season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

