NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season at Daytona International Speedway is set to officially kick off the season with the Fresh From Florida 250.

Fresh From Florida 250 is expected to be exciting as it will kick off the new season after a three-month off-season. All the Truck Series drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win the season opener on Friday (February 14) at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway.

The Fresh From Florida 250 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET.

Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the Fresh From Florida 250 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race boasts a prize pool of $1,262,900.

On X (formerly Twitter), FOX Sports' NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the prize money that is up for grabs at the Daytona Truck season opener.

“Purses for Daytona weekend (Daytona 500 purse would include duels) and includes all payouts, all positions, plus charter payouts in Cup for competing and past two years points finish: Cup: $30,331,250 Truck: $3,762,952 Truck: $1,262,900” Pockrass wrote.

On February 13, 2025, the Truck Series action at the Daytona International Speedway began with a 50-minute practice session at 5:05 pm ET. It will be followed by a qualifying session the next day at 3 pm ET before concluding with a 250-mile main event. Both the practice and qualifying sessions will go live on FS1.

List of NASCAR’s Fresh From Florida 250 winners

Johnny Sauter is the most successful driver to win the Fresh From Florida 250 with three wins. Zane Smith is the next closest with two wins.

Year – Winners

2000 - Mike Wallace 2001 - Joe Ruttman 2002 - Robert Pressley 2003 - Rick Crawford 2004 - Carl Edwards 2005: Bobby Hamilton 2006 - Mark Martin 2007 - Jack Sprague 2008 - Todd Bodine 2009 - Todd Bodine 2010 - Timothy Peters 2011 - Michael Waltrip 2012 - John King 2013 - Johnny Sauter 2014 - Kyle Busch 2015 - Tyler Reddick 2016 - Johnny Sauter 2017 - Kaz Grala 2018 -Johnny Sauter 2019 - Austin Hill 2020 - Grant Enfinger 2021 - Ben Rhodes 2022 - Zane Smith 2023 - Zane Smith 2024 - Nick Sanchez

Catch the NASCAR 35 Truck Series entries in action at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14, 2025.

