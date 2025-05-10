NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2025 17:52 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Heart of America 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Kansas Speedway after the SpeedyCash.com 250. The Heart of Health Care 200, the ninth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 134-lap race on Saturday, May 10, at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Ad

The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 30 laps, Stage 2 consists of 30 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 74 laps.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Heart of Health Care 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 pm ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Heart of Health Care 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Kansas will boast a prize pool of $782,900.

FOX Sports’ NASCAR insider, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money up for grabs at the Kansas race on his X handle.

Ad
“Purses for Kansas weekend including all payouts for all positions and contingency awards and contribution to year-end points fund and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Truck: $782,900,” he posted.
Ad

On Saturday, the Truck Series action at the Kansas Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 201-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Kansas will be telecast on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 winners at Kansas Speedway

Year – Winners

Ad
  1. 2001 - Ricky Hendrick
  2. 2002 - Mike Bliss
  3. 2003 - Jon Wood
  4. 2004 - Carl Edwards
  5. 2005 - Todd Bodine
  6. 2006 - Terry Cook
  7. 2007 - Erik Darnell
  8. 2008 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
  9. 2009 - Mike Skinner
  10. 2010 - Johnny Sauter
  11. 2011 - Clint Bowyer
  12. 2012 - James Buescher
  13. 2013 - Matt Crafton
  14. 2014 - Kyle Busch
  15. 2015 - Matt Crafton
  16. 2016 - William Byron
  17. 2017 - Kyle Busch
  18. 2018 - Noah Gragson
  19. 2019 - Ross Chastain
  20. 2020* - Austin Hill & Matt Crafton
  21. 2021 - Kyle Busch
  22. 2022 - Zane Smith
  23. 2023 - Grant Enfinger
  24. 2024 - Corey Heim

Catch the NASCAR 31 Truck Series entries in action in the ninth race of the season at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday (May 10).

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications