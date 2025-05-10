NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Kansas Speedway after the SpeedyCash.com 250. The Heart of Health Care 200, the ninth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 134-lap race on Saturday, May 10, at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.
The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 30 laps, Stage 2 consists of 30 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 74 laps.
The Heart of Health Care 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 pm ET.
Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Heart of Health Care 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Kansas will boast a prize pool of $782,900.
FOX Sports’ NASCAR insider, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money up for grabs at the Kansas race on his X handle.
“Purses for Kansas weekend including all payouts for all positions and contingency awards and contribution to year-end points fund and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Truck: $782,900,” he posted.
On Saturday, the Truck Series action at the Kansas Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 201-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Kansas will be telecast on FS2.
List of NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 winners at Kansas Speedway
Year – Winners
- 2001 - Ricky Hendrick
- 2002 - Mike Bliss
- 2003 - Jon Wood
- 2004 - Carl Edwards
- 2005 - Todd Bodine
- 2006 - Terry Cook
- 2007 - Erik Darnell
- 2008 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
- 2009 - Mike Skinner
- 2010 - Johnny Sauter
- 2011 - Clint Bowyer
- 2012 - James Buescher
- 2013 - Matt Crafton
- 2014 - Kyle Busch
- 2015 - Matt Crafton
- 2016 - William Byron
- 2017 - Kyle Busch
- 2018 - Noah Gragson
- 2019 - Ross Chastain
- 2020* - Austin Hill & Matt Crafton
- 2021 - Kyle Busch
- 2022 - Zane Smith
- 2023 - Grant Enfinger
- 2024 - Corey Heim
Catch the NASCAR 31 Truck Series entries in action in the ninth race of the season at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday (May 10).
