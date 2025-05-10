NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Kansas Speedway after the SpeedyCash.com 250. The Heart of Health Care 200, the ninth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 134-lap race on Saturday, May 10, at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 30 laps, Stage 2 consists of 30 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 74 laps.

The Heart of Health Care 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 pm ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Heart of Health Care 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Kansas will boast a prize pool of $782,900.

FOX Sports’ NASCAR insider, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money up for grabs at the Kansas race on his X handle.

“Purses for Kansas weekend including all payouts for all positions and contingency awards and contribution to year-end points fund and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Truck: $782,900,” he posted.

On Saturday, the Truck Series action at the Kansas Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 201-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Kansas will be telecast on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 winners at Kansas Speedway

Year – Winners

2001 - Ricky Hendrick 2002 - Mike Bliss 2003 - Jon Wood 2004 - Carl Edwards 2005 - Todd Bodine 2006 - Terry Cook 2007 - Erik Darnell 2008 - Ron Hornaday Jr. 2009 - Mike Skinner 2010 - Johnny Sauter 2011 - Clint Bowyer 2012 - James Buescher 2013 - Matt Crafton 2014 - Kyle Busch 2015 - Matt Crafton 2016 - William Byron 2017 - Kyle Busch 2018 - Noah Gragson 2019 - Ross Chastain 2020* - Austin Hill & Matt Crafton 2021 - Kyle Busch 2022 - Zane Smith 2023 - Grant Enfinger 2024 - Corey Heim

Catch the NASCAR 31 Truck Series entries in action in the ninth race of the season at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday (May 10).

