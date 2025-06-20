NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season next heads to Pocono Raceway for the MillerTech Battery 200. The 14th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, June 20, as the drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

The 80-lap event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 20 laps, Stage 2 of 20 laps, and Stage 3 of 40 laps. The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track, which opened in 1969, features 14 degrees of banking in turn one, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3.

The MillerTech Battery 200 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, June 20, at 5 ET.

Trending

Along with the glory, the MillerTech Battery 200 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Pocono races on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900

On Friday (June 20), the Truck Series action at the Pocono Raceway will begin with a practice, followed by a qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET and 1:40 pm ET, before concluding with a MillerTech Battery 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Pocono Raceway will be telecast on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 winners at Pocono Raceway

Year – Winners

2010 - Elliott Sadler 2011 - Kevin Harvick 2012 - Joey Coulter 2013 - Ryan Blaney 2014 - Austin Dillon 2015 - Kyle Busch 2016 - William Byron 2017 - Christopher Bell 2018 - Kyle Busch 2019 - Ross Chastain 2020 - Brandon Jones 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek 2022 - Chandler Smith 2023 - Kyle Busch 2024 - Corey Heim

Fans can catch the 35 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 14th race of the season at the Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.