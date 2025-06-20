NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season next heads to Pocono Raceway for the MillerTech Battery 200. The 14th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, June 20, as the drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.
The 80-lap event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 20 laps, Stage 2 of 20 laps, and Stage 3 of 40 laps. The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track, which opened in 1969, features 14 degrees of banking in turn one, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3.
The MillerTech Battery 200 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, June 20, at 5 ET.
Along with the glory, the MillerTech Battery 200 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.
Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Pocono races on his official X handle. He wrote:
“Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (June 20), the Truck Series action at the Pocono Raceway will begin with a practice, followed by a qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET and 1:40 pm ET, before concluding with a MillerTech Battery 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Pocono Raceway will be telecast on FS2.
List of NASCAR Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 winners at Pocono Raceway
Year – Winners
- 2010 - Elliott Sadler
- 2011 - Kevin Harvick
- 2012 - Joey Coulter
- 2013 - Ryan Blaney
- 2014 - Austin Dillon
- 2015 - Kyle Busch
- 2016 - William Byron
- 2017 - Christopher Bell
- 2018 - Kyle Busch
- 2019 - Ross Chastain
- 2020 - Brandon Jones
- 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek
- 2022 - Chandler Smith
- 2023 - Kyle Busch
- 2024 - Corey Heim
Fans can catch the 35 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 14th race of the season at the Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 20.
