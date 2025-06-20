NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 20, 2025 21:05 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season next heads to Pocono Raceway for the MillerTech Battery 200. The 14th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, June 20, as the drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

The 80-lap event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 20 laps, Stage 2 of 20 laps, and Stage 3 of 40 laps. The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track, which opened in 1969, features 14 degrees of banking in turn one, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3.

The MillerTech Battery 200 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, June 20, at 5 ET.

also-read-trending Trending

Along with the glory, the MillerTech Battery 200 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Pocono races on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday (June 20), the Truck Series action at the Pocono Raceway will begin with a practice, followed by a qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET and 1:40 pm ET, before concluding with a MillerTech Battery 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Pocono Raceway will be telecast on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 winners at Pocono Raceway

Year – Winners

  1. 2010 - Elliott Sadler
  2. 2011 - Kevin Harvick
  3. 2012 - Joey Coulter
  4. 2013 - Ryan Blaney
  5. 2014 - Austin Dillon
  6. 2015 - Kyle Busch
  7. 2016 - William Byron
  8. 2017 - Christopher Bell
  9. 2018 - Kyle Busch
  10. 2019 - Ross Chastain
  11. 2020 - Brandon Jones
  12. 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek
  13. 2022 - Chandler Smith
  14. 2023 - Kyle Busch
  15. 2024 - Corey Heim

Fans can catch the 35 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 14th race of the season at the Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 20.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications