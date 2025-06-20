NASCAR Truck Series at Pocono Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for MillerTech Battery 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 20, 2025 20:13 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Rackley Roofing 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The 2025 MillerTech Battery 200, the season’s 14th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 20.

The 14th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 250-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the MillerTech Battery 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the MillerTech Battery 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs clinched his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at Pocono. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 100-lap event.

Riggs posted a lap time of 53.126s and a speed of 169.409 mph. Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 168.992 mph.

They will be followed by Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, and Tanner Gray in the top five. Gio Ruggiero, Andres Perez De Lara, Rajah Caruth, Brandon Jones, and Patrick Emerling complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the MillerTech Battery 200.

Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, will start 16th in the 35-driver field.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 starting lineup

Following are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at the Pocono Raceway:

  1. #34 - Layne Riggs
  2. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #15 - Tanner Gray
  6. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  7. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  8. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  9. #1 - Brandon Jones
  10. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  11. #13 - Jake Garcia
  12. #81 - Connor Mosack
  13. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  14. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  15. #38 - Chandler Smith
  16. #98 - Ty Majeski
  17. #66 - Luke Baldwin
  18. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  19. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  20. #88 - Matt Crafton
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Conner Jones
  23. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  24. #91 - Jack Wood
  25. #2 - Cody Dennison
  26. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  27. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  28. #69 - Tyler Tomassi
  29. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  30. #74 - Dawson Cram
  31. #6 - Norm Benning
  32. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  33. #22 - Clayton Green
  34. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  35. #26 - Dawson Sutton

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Pocono Raceway today for the Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at 5 pm ET.

