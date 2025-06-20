NASCAR Truck Series at Pocono Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for MillerTech Battery 200

After the Rackley Roofing 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The 2025 MillerTech Battery 200, the season’s 14th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 20.

Ad

The 14th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 250-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the MillerTech Battery 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the MillerTech Battery 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs clinched his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at Pocono. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 100-lap event.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Riggs posted a lap time of 53.126s and a speed of 169.409 mph. Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 168.992 mph.

They will be followed by Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, and Tanner Gray in the top five. Gio Ruggiero, Andres Perez De Lara, Rajah Caruth, Brandon Jones, and Patrick Emerling complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the MillerTech Battery 200.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, will start 16th in the 35-driver field.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 starting lineup

Following are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at the Pocono Raceway:

#34 - Layne Riggs #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #11 - Corey Heim #7 - Carson Hocevar #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #71 - Rajah Caruth #1 - Brandon Jones #07 - Patrick Emerling #13 - Jake Garcia #81 - Connor Mosack #52 - Stewart Friesen #9 - Grant Enfinger #38 - Chandler Smith #98 - Ty Majeski #66 - Luke Baldwin #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #88 - Matt Crafton #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Conner Jones #02 - Nathan Byrd #91 - Jack Wood #2 - Cody Dennison #76 - Spencer Boyd #33 - Frankie Muniz #69 - Tyler Tomassi #5 - Toni Breidinger #74 - Dawson Cram #6 - Norm Benning #28 - Bryan Dauzat #22 - Clayton Green #99 - Ben Rhodes #26 - Dawson Sutton

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Pocono Raceway today for the Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at 5 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.