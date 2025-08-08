NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads next to Watkins Glen International for the Mission 176 at The Glen. The 17th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, August 8, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

It’s the seventh 176.6-lap Truck event at Watkins Glen International. The 2.45-mile-long road course, which opened in 1956, features seven turns.

The Mission 176 at The Glen will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, August 8, at 5 pm ET.

Along with the glory, the Mission 176 at The Glen winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Watkins Glen International race on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for Watkins Glen weekend including all payouts, all positions incl contingency awards and year-end points fund. For Cup, incl all charter-associated payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday (August 8), the Truck Series action at Watkins Glen International will begin with a practice session at 11:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 12:40 pm ET, before concluding with a Mission 176 at The Glen main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Watkins Glen International will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Mission 176 at The Glen starting grid for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International

Here's the starting grid of the 36 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International this Friday.

#11 - Corey Heim #52 - Christopher Bell #7 - Sammy Smith #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #17 - Gio Ruggiero #34 - Layne Riggs #44 - Ross Chastain #38 - Chandler Smith #99 - Ben Rhodes #81 - Connor Mosack #07 - Kyle Busch #15 - Tanner Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #45 - Connor Zilisch #13 - Jake Garcia #1 - William Sawalich #19 - Daniel Hemric #75 - Parker Kligerman #70 - Brent Crews #71 - Rajah Caruth #66 - Chris Buescher #26 - Dawson Sutton #91 - Jack Wood #88 - Matt Crafton #42 - Matt Mills #56 - Timmy Hill #2 - William Lambros #5 - Toni Breidinger #62 - Wesley Slimp #76 - Spencer Boyd #69 - Derek White #9 - Grant Enfinger #98 - Ty Majeski #33 - Frankie Muniz #02 - Kaden Honeycutt #22 - Gian Buffomante

Fans can catch the 36 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 17th race of the season at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8.

