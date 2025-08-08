NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 08, 2025 19:03 GMT
AUTO: AUG 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 At The Glen - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 At The Glen (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads next to Watkins Glen International for the Mission 176 at The Glen. The 17th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, August 8, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

Ad

It’s the seventh 176.6-lap Truck event at Watkins Glen International. The 2.45-mile-long road course, which opened in 1956, features seven turns.

The Mission 176 at The Glen will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, August 8, at 5 pm ET.

Along with the glory, the Mission 176 at The Glen winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Ad
Trending

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Watkins Glen International race on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for Watkins Glen weekend including all payouts, all positions incl contingency awards and year-end points fund. For Cup, incl all charter-associated payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Ad

On Friday (August 8), the Truck Series action at Watkins Glen International will begin with a practice session at 11:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 12:40 pm ET, before concluding with a Mission 176 at The Glen main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Watkins Glen International will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Mission 176 at The Glen starting grid for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International

Here's the starting grid of the 36 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International this Friday.

Ad
  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #52 - Christopher Bell
  3. #7 - Sammy Smith
  4. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  5. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  6. #34 - Layne Riggs
  7. #44 - Ross Chastain
  8. #38 - Chandler Smith
  9. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  10. #81 - Connor Mosack
  11. #07 - Kyle Busch
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #45 - Connor Zilisch
  15. #13 - Jake Garcia
  16. #1 - William Sawalich
  17. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  18. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  19. #70 - Brent Crews
  20. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  21. #66 - Chris Buescher
  22. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  23. #91 - Jack Wood
  24. #88 - Matt Crafton
  25. #42 - Matt Mills
  26. #56 - Timmy Hill
  27. #2 - William Lambros
  28. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  29. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #69 - Derek White
  32. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  35. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt
  36. #22 - Gian Buffomante

Fans can catch the 36 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 17th race of the season at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications