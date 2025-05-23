NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The 11th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, May 23, as the drivers look to win big prize money at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.
The 134-lap event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 30 laps, Stage 2 consists of 30 laps and Stage 3 of 74 laps.
The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, May 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Charlotte will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.
NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared details about the prize money up for grabs at the Charlotte races on his X handle. He wrote:
“Purses for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte, including all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts as well: Cup: $13,651,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”
On Friday, the NASCAR Truck Series action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 3:35 p.m. ET and 4:40 p.m. ET, respectively, before concluding with a North Carolina Education Lottery 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be telecast on FS2.
List of NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 winners at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Year – Winners
- 2003 - Ted Musgrave
- 2004 - Dennis Setzer
- 2005 - Kyle Busch
- 2006 - Kyle Busch
- 2007 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
- 2008 - Matt Crafton
- 2009 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
- 2010 - Kyle Busch
- 2011 - Kyle Busch
- 2012 - Justin Lofton
- 2013 - Kyle Busch
- 2014 - Kyle Busch
- 2015 - Kasey Kahne
- 2016 - Matt Crafton
- 2017 - Kyle Busch
- 2018 - Johnny Sauter
- 2019 - Kyle Busch
- 2020 - Chase Elliott
- 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek
- 2022 - Ross Chastain
- 2023 - Ben Rhodes
- 2024 - Nick Sanchez
Fans can catch the 35 Truck Series entries in action in the 11th race of the season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23.
