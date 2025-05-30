NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season next heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Rackley Roofing 200. The 12th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, May 30, as the drivers look to win big prize money at the 1.3-mile-long oval track.

The 150-lap event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 45 laps, Stage 2 of 50 laps, and Stage 3 of 55 laps. The 1.3-mile tri-oval track, which opened in 2001, features 14 degrees of banking in turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch.

The Rackley Roofing 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Rackley Roofing 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared details about the prize money up for grabs at the Nashville races on his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote:

“Purses for Nashville weekend including all payouts, all positions plus contingencies and year-end points fund contributions and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900.”

On Friday (May 30), the NASCAR Truck Series action at the Nashville Superspeedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 4:05 p.m. ET and 5:10 p.m. ET, respectively, before concluding with a Rackley Roofing 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Nashville Superspeedway will be telecast on FS1.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 winners at Nashville Superspeedway

Year – Car No. - Winners

2001 – #2 - Scott Riggs 2002 – #16 - Mike Bliss 2003 – #99 - Carl Edwards 2004 – #4 - Bobby Hamilton 2005 – #17 - David Reutimann 2006 – #23 - Johnny Benson Jr. 2007 – #6 - Travis Kvapil 2008 – #23 - Johnny Benson Jr. 2009 – #33 - Ron Hornaday Jr. 2010 – #30 - Todd Bodine 2011 – #3 - Austin Dillon 2021 – #17 - Ryan Preece 2022 – #17 - Ryan Preece 2023 – #42 - Carson Hocevar 2024 – #19 - Christian Eckes

Fans can catch the 32 Truck Series entries in action in the 12th race of the season at the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30.

