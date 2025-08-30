NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Darlington Raceway for the Sober or Slammer 200. The 19th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Saturday, August 30, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 1.366-mile-long oval track.It’s the first playoff race of the season at Darlington Raceway. The 1.366-mile-long track, which opened in 1950, features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.The Sober or Slammer 200 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will get underway on Saturday, August 30, at 12 pm ET.Along with the glory, the Sober or Slammer 200 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Darlington Raceway race on his official X handle. He wrote:“Purses for Darlington and Portland with all payouts, all positions and contingency awards, year-end pts fund contributions, etc; for Cup includes all charter payouts. Cup (Darlington): $10,447,135 Xfinity (Portland): $1,651,939 Trucks (Darlington): $$782,900”On Friday (August 29), the Truck Series action at Darlington Raceway will begin with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:10 pm ET, before concluding with the Sober or Slammer 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Darlington Raceway will be telecast on FS2.2025 Sober or Slammer 200 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington RacewayHere's the qualifying order of the 32 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway this Saturday.Group A:No. 20 Stefan ParsonsNo. 56 Timmy HillNo. 91 Jack WoodNo. 74 Caleb CostnerNo. 2 Stephen MallozziNo. 22 Mason MaggioNo. 33 Frankie MunizNo. 26 Dawson SuttonNo. 20 Nathan ByrdNo. 76 Spencer BoydNo. 5 Toni BreidingerNo. 88 Matt CraftonNo. 44 Andres Perez de LaraNo. 42 Matt MillsNo. 81 Connor MosackNo. 45 Bayley CurreyGroup B:No. 1 Trevor BayneNo. 15 Tanner GrayNo. 99 Ben RhodesNo. 17 Gio RuggieroNo. 77 Corey LaJoieNo. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)No. 13 Jake Garcia (P)No. 38 Chandler Smith (P)No. 7 Corey Day (P)No. 98 Ty Majeski (P)No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)No. 11 Corey Heim (P)Fans can catch the 32 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 19th race of the season at Darlington Raceway on August 30.