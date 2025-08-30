NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 19:31 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Darlington Raceway for the Sober or Slammer 200. The 19th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Saturday, August 30, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 1.366-mile-long oval track.

Ad

It’s the first playoff race of the season at Darlington Raceway. The 1.366-mile-long track, which opened in 1950, features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The Sober or Slammer 200 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will get underway on Saturday, August 30, at 12 pm ET.

Ad
Trending

Along with the glory, the Sober or Slammer 200 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Darlington Raceway race on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for Darlington and Portland with all payouts, all positions and contingency awards, year-end pts fund contributions, etc; for Cup includes all charter payouts. Cup (Darlington): $10,447,135 Xfinity (Portland): $1,651,939 Trucks (Darlington): $$782,900”
Ad
Ad

On Friday (August 29), the Truck Series action at Darlington Raceway will begin with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:10 pm ET, before concluding with the Sober or Slammer 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Darlington Raceway will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Sober or Slammer 200 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway

Here's the qualifying order of the 32 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway this Saturday.

Ad

Group A:

  1. No. 20 Stefan Parsons
  2. No. 56 Timmy Hill
  3. No. 91 Jack Wood
  4. No. 74 Caleb Costner
  5. No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
  6. No. 22 Mason Maggio
  7. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  8. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  9. No. 20 Nathan Byrd
  10. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  11. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  12. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  13. No. 44 Andres Perez de Lara
  14. No. 42 Matt Mills
  15. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  16. No. 45 Bayley Currey

Group B:

  1. No. 1 Trevor Bayne
  2. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  3. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  4. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  5. No. 77 Corey LaJoie
  6. No. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)
  7. No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)
  8. No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)
  9. No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  10. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)
  11. No. 13 Jake Garcia (P)
  12. No. 38 Chandler Smith (P)
  13. No. 7 Corey Day (P)
  14. No. 98 Ty Majeski (P)
  15. No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)
  16. No. 11 Corey Heim (P)

Fans can catch the 32 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 19th race of the season at Darlington Raceway on August 30.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications