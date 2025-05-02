NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 02, 2025 17:54 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Texas Motor Speedway after the Black’s Tire 200. The SpeedyCash.com 250, the eighth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 167-lap race on Friday (May 2) at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Ad

The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 77 laps, Stage 2 consists of 55 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 11 laps.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The SpeedyCash.com 250 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, May 2, at 8 pm ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the SpeedyCash.com 250 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Texas will boast a prize pool of $782,900.

FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money that is up for grabs at the Texas race on his X handle.

Ad
“Texas purses include payouts all positions and contingency awards and postseason award contributions and for Cup, all charter associated payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Ad

On Friday, the Truck Series action at the Texas Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 2:35 pm ET and 3:40 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 250-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Texas will not be telecast on any channel.

List of NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 winners at Texas Motor Speedway

Year – Winners

Ad
  1. 1997 - Kenny Irwin Jr.
  2. 1998 - Tony Raines
  3. 1999 - Dennis Setzer
  4. 2000 - Greg Biffle
  5. 2001 - Jack Sprague
  6. 2002 - Brendan Gaughan
  7. 2003 - Brendan Gaughan
  8. 2004 - Dennis Setzer
  9. 2005 - Jack Sprague
  10. 2006 - Todd Bodine
  11. 2007 - Todd Bodine
  12. 2008 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
  13. 2009 - Todd Bodine
  14. 2010 - Todd Bodine
  15. 2011 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
  16. 2012 - Johnny Sauter
  17. 2013 - Jeb Burton
  18. 2014 - Matt Crafton
  19. 2015 - Matt Crafton
  20. 2016 - William Byron
  21. 2017 - Christopher Bell
  22. 2018 - Johnny Sauter
  23. 2019 - Greg Biffle
  24. 2020 - Sheldon Creed
  25. 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. 2022 - Stewart Friesen
  27. 2023 - Carson Hocevar
  28. 2024 - Kyle Busch

Catch the NASCAR 32 Truck Series entries in action in the eighth race of the season at the Texas Motor Speedway on Friday.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications