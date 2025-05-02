NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Texas Motor Speedway after the Black’s Tire 200. The SpeedyCash.com 250, the eighth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 167-lap race on Friday (May 2) at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.
The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 77 laps, Stage 2 consists of 55 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 11 laps.
The SpeedyCash.com 250 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, May 2, at 8 pm ET.
Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the SpeedyCash.com 250 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Texas will boast a prize pool of $782,900.
FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money that is up for grabs at the Texas race on his X handle.
“Texas purses include payouts all positions and contingency awards and postseason award contributions and for Cup, all charter associated payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday, the Truck Series action at the Texas Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 2:35 pm ET and 3:40 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 250-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Texas will not be telecast on any channel.
List of NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 winners at Texas Motor Speedway
Year – Winners
- 1997 - Kenny Irwin Jr.
- 1998 - Tony Raines
- 1999 - Dennis Setzer
- 2000 - Greg Biffle
- 2001 - Jack Sprague
- 2002 - Brendan Gaughan
- 2003 - Brendan Gaughan
- 2004 - Dennis Setzer
- 2005 - Jack Sprague
- 2006 - Todd Bodine
- 2007 - Todd Bodine
- 2008 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
- 2009 - Todd Bodine
- 2010 - Todd Bodine
- 2011 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
- 2012 - Johnny Sauter
- 2013 - Jeb Burton
- 2014 - Matt Crafton
- 2015 - Matt Crafton
- 2016 - William Byron
- 2017 - Christopher Bell
- 2018 - Johnny Sauter
- 2019 - Greg Biffle
- 2020 - Sheldon Creed
- 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek
- 2022 - Stewart Friesen
- 2023 - Carson Hocevar
- 2024 - Kyle Busch
Catch the NASCAR 32 Truck Series entries in action in the eighth race of the season at the Texas Motor Speedway on Friday.
