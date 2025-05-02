NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Texas Motor Speedway after the Black’s Tire 200. The SpeedyCash.com 250, the eighth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 167-lap race on Friday (May 2) at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 77 laps, Stage 2 consists of 55 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 11 laps.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, May 2, at 8 pm ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the SpeedyCash.com 250 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Texas will boast a prize pool of $782,900.

FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money that is up for grabs at the Texas race on his X handle.

“Texas purses include payouts all positions and contingency awards and postseason award contributions and for Cup, all charter associated payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday, the Truck Series action at the Texas Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 2:35 pm ET and 3:40 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 250-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Texas will not be telecast on any channel.

List of NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 winners at Texas Motor Speedway

Year – Winners

1997 - Kenny Irwin Jr. 1998 - Tony Raines 1999 - Dennis Setzer 2000 - Greg Biffle 2001 - Jack Sprague 2002 - Brendan Gaughan 2003 - Brendan Gaughan 2004 - Dennis Setzer 2005 - Jack Sprague 2006 - Todd Bodine 2007 - Todd Bodine 2008 - Ron Hornaday Jr. 2009 - Todd Bodine 2010 - Todd Bodine 2011 - Ron Hornaday Jr. 2012 - Johnny Sauter 2013 - Jeb Burton 2014 - Matt Crafton 2015 - Matt Crafton 2016 - William Byron 2017 - Christopher Bell 2018 - Johnny Sauter 2019 - Greg Biffle 2020 - Sheldon Creed 2021 - John Hunter Nemechek 2022 - Stewart Friesen 2023 - Carson Hocevar 2024 - Kyle Busch

Catch the NASCAR 32 Truck Series entries in action in the eighth race of the season at the Texas Motor Speedway on Friday.

