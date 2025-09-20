NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 20, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Team EJP 175. The 21st race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Saturday, September 20, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 1.058-mile-long track.

It’s the third playoff race of the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The track, which opened in 1965, features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

The Team EJP 175 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will begin on Saturday, September 20, at 12 p.m. ET.

Along with the glory, the Team EJP 175 winner will receive monetary incentives. This time around, the Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race on his official X account. He wrote:

“Purses for New Hampshire weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all charter team payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (September 19), the NASCAR Truck Series action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins with a practice session at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by a qualifying session at 5:10 p.m. ET. The Team EJP 175 main event is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday. The practice and qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Team EJP 175 starting order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here's the starting order for the 36 Truck Series drivers to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Saturday.

  1. #11 - Corey Heim (P)
  2. #38 - Chandler Smith (P)
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski (P)
  4. #34 - Layne Riggs (P)
  5. #15 - Tanner Gray
  6. #88 - Matt Crafton
  7. #1 - Brent Crews
  8. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia (P)
  10. #18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)
  11. #81 - Connor Mosack (R)
  12. #71 - Rajah Caruth (P)
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric (P)
  14. #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R)
  15. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  16. #9 - Grant Enfinger (P)
  17. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  18. #41 - Conner Jones
  19. #91 - Jack Wood
  20. #44 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)
  21. #26 - Dawson Sutton (R)
  22. #7 - Patrick Emerling (OP)
  23. #45 - Bayley Currey
  24. #42 - Matt Mills
  25. #5 - Toni Breidinger (R)
  26. #20 - Mason Massey (i)
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #16 - Christian Eckes (i)
  29. #62 - Mike Christopher Jr.
  30. #22 - Blake Lothian
  31. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  32. #6 - Norm Benning
  33. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  34. #69 - Derek White
  35. #74 - Caleb Costner
  36. #33 - Tyler Tomassi (i)
Edited by Yash Soni
