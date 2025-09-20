NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Team EJP 175. The 21st race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Saturday, September 20, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 1.058-mile-long track.

Ad

It’s the third playoff race of the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The track, which opened in 1965, features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

The Team EJP 175 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will begin on Saturday, September 20, at 12 p.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

Along with the glory, the Team EJP 175 winner will receive monetary incentives. This time around, the Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race on his official X account. He wrote:

“Purses for New Hampshire weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all charter team payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900”

Ad

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for New Hampshire weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all charter team payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Truck: $782,900

Ad

On Friday (September 19), the NASCAR Truck Series action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins with a practice session at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by a qualifying session at 5:10 p.m. ET. The Team EJP 175 main event is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday. The practice and qualifying sessions will be telecast on FS2.

2025 Team EJP 175 starting order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here's the starting order for the 36 Truck Series drivers to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Saturday.

#11 - Corey Heim (P) #38 - Chandler Smith (P) #98 - Ty Majeski (P) #34 - Layne Riggs (P) #15 - Tanner Gray #88 - Matt Crafton #1 - Brent Crews #77 - Corey LaJoie #13 - Jake Garcia (P) #18 - Tyler Ankrum (P) #81 - Connor Mosack (R) #71 - Rajah Caruth (P) #19 - Daniel Hemric (P) #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R) #52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P) #9 - Grant Enfinger (P) #99 - Ben Rhodes #41 - Conner Jones #91 - Jack Wood #44 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R) #26 - Dawson Sutton (R) #7 - Patrick Emerling (OP) #45 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #5 - Toni Breidinger (R) #20 - Mason Massey (i) #76 - Spencer Boyd #16 - Christian Eckes (i) #62 - Mike Christopher Jr. #22 - Blake Lothian #02 - Jayson Alexander #6 - Norm Benning #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #69 - Derek White #74 - Caleb Costner #33 - Tyler Tomassi (i)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.