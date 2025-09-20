NASCAR Truck Series at New Hampshire Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Team EJP 175

After the UNOH 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. The 2025 team EJP 175, the season’s 21st race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20.The 21st race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.058-mile-long track. A total of 36 drivers will compete in a 175-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Team EJP 175 on X.Who is on pole for the Team EJP 175?In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his ninth pole of the season at New Hampshire. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 175-lap event. This also marked the 13th career pole for Heim in the Truck Series.Heim posted the lap time of 28.946 and a speed of 131.583 mph. Chandler Smith will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 131.324 mph.They will be followed by the defending series champion, Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, and Tanner Gray in the top five. Matt Crafton, Brent Crews, Corey LaJoie, Jake Garcia, and Tyler Ankrum complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Team EJP 175.2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 36-NASCAR Truck Series grid at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:#11 - Corey Heim (P)#38 - Chandler Smith (P)#98 - Ty Majeski (P)#34 - Layne Riggs (P)#15 - Tanner Gray#88 - Matt Crafton#1 - Brent Crews#77 - Corey LaJoie#13 - Jake Garcia (P)#18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)#81 - Connor Mosack (R)#71 - Rajah Caruth (P)#19 - Daniel Hemric (P)#17 - Gio Ruggiero (R)#52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)#9 - Grant Enfinger (P)#99 - Ben Rhodes#41 - Conner Jones#91 - Jack Wood#44 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)#26 - Dawson Sutton (R)#7 - Patrick Emerling (OP)#45 - Bayley Currey#42 - Matt Mills#5 - Toni Breidinger (R)#20 - Mason Massey (i)#76 - Spencer Boyd#16 - Christian Eckes (i)#62 - Mike Christopher Jr.#22 - Blake Lothian#02 - Jayson Alexander#6 - Norm Benning#2 - Stephen Mallozzi#69 - Derek White#74 - Caleb Costner#33 - Tyler Tomassi (i)Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series Team EJP 175 at 12 p.m. ET.