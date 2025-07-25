NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 25, 2025 21:19 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads next to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200. The 16th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, July 25, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 0.686-mile-long track.

It’s the inaugural 200-lap Truck event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 0.686-mile-long oval track, which opened in 1960, features 12 degrees of banking in turns.

The TSport 200 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, July 25, at 8 pm ET.

Along with the glory, the TSport 200 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park race on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for Indy weekend (Cup/Xfinity at IMS; Trucks at IRP), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc., and charter payouts for Cup. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (July 25), the Truck Series action at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will begin with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:10 pm ET, before concluding with a TSport 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will be telecast on FS1.

2025 TSport 200 entry list for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Here's the list of the 34 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this Friday.

  1. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  2. #07 - Brenden Queen
  3. #1 - Brent Crews
  4. #2 - Cody Dennison
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Corey Day
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #20 - Jordan Anderson
  16. #22 - AJ Waller
  17. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  18. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  19. #34 - Layne Riggs
  20. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  21. #38 - Chandler Smith
  22. #42 - Matt Mills
  23. #44 - Ross Chastain
  24. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  25. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  26. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #74 - Boston Oliver
  29. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  30. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  31. #81 - Connor Mosack
  32. #88 - Matt Crafton
  33. #91 - Jack Wood
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the 34 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 16th race of the season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25.

