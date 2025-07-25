NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads next to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200. The 16th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Friday, July 25, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 0.686-mile-long track.

Ad

It’s the inaugural 200-lap Truck event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 0.686-mile-long oval track, which opened in 1960, features 12 degrees of banking in turns.

The TSport 200 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, July 25, at 8 pm ET.

Along with the glory, the TSport 200 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Ad

Trending

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park race on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for Indy weekend (Cup/Xfinity at IMS; Trucks at IRP), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc., and charter payouts for Cup. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK “Purses for Indy weekend (Cup/Xfinity at IMS; Trucks at IRP), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc., and charter payouts for Cup. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Ad

On Friday (July 25), the Truck Series action at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will begin with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:10 pm ET, before concluding with a TSport 200 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will be telecast on FS1.

2025 TSport 200 entry list for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Here's the list of the 34 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this Friday.

Ad

#02 - Jayson Alexander #07 - Brenden Queen #1 - Brent Crews #2 - Cody Dennison #5 - Toni Breidinger #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #20 - Jordan Anderson #22 - AJ Waller #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #35 - Greg Van Alst #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Ross Chastain #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #74 - Boston Oliver #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the 34 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 16th race of the season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.