NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 11, 2025 19:10 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 250. The 20th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Thursday, September 11, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 0.533-mile-short track.

Ad

It’s the second playoff race of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway. The track, which opened in 1961, features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The UNOH 250 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will get underway on Thursday, September 11, at 8 pm ET.

Along with the glory, the UNOH 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. The Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900 this time around.

Ad
Trending

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Bristol Motor Speedway race on his official X account. He wrote:

“Purses for Bristol weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing and past couple years performance. Cup: $10,447,135 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Trucks: $782,900”
Ad
Ad

On Thursday (September 11), the NASCAR Truck Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway begins with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:10 pm ET. The UNOH 250 main event is scheduled for 8 pm on the same day. The practice and qualifying sessions at Bristol Motor Speedway will be telecast on FS2.

2025 UNOH 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here's the qualifying order of the 37 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday.

Ad

Group A:

  1. Clay Greenfield - 43.4
  2. Greg Van Alst - 42.8
  3. Connor Jones - 42.2
  4. Cole Butcher - 40.4
  5. Norm Benning - 39.2
  6. Parker Kligerman - 38.6
  7. Caleb Costner - 31.6
  8. Josh Reaume - 31.4
  9. Clayton Green - 31.0
  10. Treyton Lapcevich (i) - 27.6
  11. Matt Mills - 27.2
  12. Mason Maggio (i) - 26.6
  13. Toni Breidinger # - 24.9
  14. Spencer Boyd - 23.9
  15. Dawson Sutton # - 20.8
  16. Bayley Currey - 20.8
  17. Stefan Parsons - 20.7
  18. Matt Crafton - 20.7
  19. Giovanni Ruggiero # - 19.9

Group B:

  1. Corey LaJoie - 17.9
  2. Jack Wood - 17.0
  3. Andres Perez de Lara # - 16.3
  4. Connor Mosack # - 14.8
  5. Ben Rhodes - 11.9
  6. Tanner Gray - 9.0
  7. Brent Crews - 8.9
  8. Chandler Smith (P) - 23.7
  9. Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 15.6
  10. Layne Riggs (P) - 12.5
  11. Rajah Caruth (P) - 10.8
  12. Jake Garcia (P) - 10.6
  13. Corey Day (i) (P) - 8.4
  14. Tyler Ankrum (P) - 6.4
  15. Ty Majeski (P) - 4.6
  16. Grant Enfinger (P) - 3.3
  17. Daniel Hemric (P) - 2.3
  18. Corey Heim (P) – 1.0
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications