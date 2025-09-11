NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is headed to Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 250. The 20th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Thursday, September 11, as drivers look to win big prize money at the 0.533-mile-short track.It’s the second playoff race of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway. The track, which opened in 1961, features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.The UNOH 250 will be broadcast live in the US on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will get underway on Thursday, September 11, at 8 pm ET.Along with the glory, the UNOH 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. The Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $782,900 this time around.Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Bristol Motor Speedway race on his official X account. He wrote:“Purses for Bristol weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing and past couple years performance. Cup: $10,447,135 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Trucks: $782,900”On Thursday (September 11), the NASCAR Truck Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway begins with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:10 pm ET. The UNOH 250 main event is scheduled for 8 pm on the same day. The practice and qualifying sessions at Bristol Motor Speedway will be telecast on FS2.2025 UNOH 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor SpeedwayHere's the qualifying order of the 37 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday.Group A:Clay Greenfield - 43.4Greg Van Alst - 42.8Connor Jones - 42.2Cole Butcher - 40.4Norm Benning - 39.2Parker Kligerman - 38.6Caleb Costner - 31.6Josh Reaume - 31.4Clayton Green - 31.0Treyton Lapcevich (i) - 27.6Matt Mills - 27.2Mason Maggio (i) - 26.6Toni Breidinger # - 24.9Spencer Boyd - 23.9Dawson Sutton # - 20.8Bayley Currey - 20.8Stefan Parsons - 20.7Matt Crafton - 20.7Giovanni Ruggiero # - 19.9Group B:Corey LaJoie - 17.9Jack Wood - 17.0Andres Perez de Lara # - 16.3Connor Mosack # - 14.8Ben Rhodes - 11.9Tanner Gray - 9.0Brent Crews - 8.9Chandler Smith (P) - 23.7Kaden Honeycutt (P) - 15.6Layne Riggs (P) - 12.5Rajah Caruth (P) - 10.8Jake Garcia (P) - 10.6Corey Day (i) (P) - 8.4Tyler Ankrum (P) - 6.4Ty Majeski (P) - 4.6Grant Enfinger (P) - 3.3Daniel Hemric (P) - 2.3Corey Heim (P) – 1.0