NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 11, 2025 15:07 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway after the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200. The Weather Guard Truck Race, the sixth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 250-lap race on Friday (April 11), at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track.

The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 65 laps, Stage 2 consists of 65 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 120 laps.

The Weather Guard Truck Race can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, April 6, at 7:30 pm ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Weather Guard Truck Race winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Bristol will boast a prize pool of $782,900.

FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money that is up for grabs at the Bristol Spring race on his X handle.

“Purses for Bristol weekend include all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year/end point fund contributions and for Cup, payout to Charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (April 11), 2025, the Truck Series action at the Bristol Motor Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET and 4:40 pm ET respectively, before concluding with a 133.25-mile main event. The practice qualifying sessions will go live on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race winners at Bristol

Year – Car no. – Winners – Teams

  1. 2021 – #51 - Martin Truex Jr. - Kyle Busch Motorsports
  2. 2022 – #99 - Ben Rhodes - ThorSport Racing
  3. 2023 – #66 - Joey Logano - ThorSport Racing
  4. 2024 – #19 - Christian Eckes-McAnally - Hilgemann Racing

Who is in the top 5 in the Truck points table ahead of the Bristol race?

After finishing P6 at Martinsville, Corey Heim maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 229 points to his credit. Ty Majeski stands second with 209 points to his name.

Chandler Smith (193), Daniel Hemric (175), and Stewart Friesen (167) complete the top five in the NASCAR Truck Series points table.

Catch the NASCAR 35 Truck Series entries in action in the sixth race of the season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11, 2025.

