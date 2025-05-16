NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway after the Window World 250. The Window World 250, the 10th race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 250-lap race on Saturday, May 17, at the 0.625-mile short oval track.

The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 70 laps, Stage 2 consists of 70 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 110 laps.

The Window World 250 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, May 17, at 1:30 pm ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Window World 250 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro will boast a prize pool of $782,900.

FOX Sports’ NASCAR insider, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money up for grabs at the North Wilkesboro race on his X handle.

“Purses for North Wilkesboro including all payouts, all positions and any charter obligation payouts for Cup: Cup All-Star: $2,421,400 Cup Open: $581,100 Truck: $782,900”

On Saturday, the Truck Series action at the North Wilkesboro Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 9:35 am ET and 10:35 am ET, respectively, before concluding with a 156.25-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at North Wilkesboro will be telecast on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 winners at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Year - No. – Winners - Team

1995 – 2 - Mike Bliss - Ultra Motorsports 1996 - 99 - Mark Martin - Roush Racing 2023 - 7 - Kyle Larson - Spire Motorsports 2024 - 11 - Corey Heim - Tricon Garage

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Window World 250?

After finishing P3 last week's race at Kansas Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 412 points to his credit. Chandler Smith stands second with 348 points, a win, and three top-five finishes to his name.

Daniel Hemric with 327 points, Tyler Ankrum with 312 points, and Grant Enfinger with 295 points complete the top five in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series points table.

Fans can catch the NASCAR 35 Truck Series entries in action in the 10th race of the season at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 17.

