NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Weather Guard Truck Race

After the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race, the season’s sixth race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, April 11.

The sixth race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.533-mile-shot concrete oval track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 124.27-mile event. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Weather Guard Truck Race on X.

Who is on pole for the Weather Guard Truck Race?

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Hemric has been awarded the Weather Guard Truck Race pole at Bristol after Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last week’s weighted average of Truck Series owner finish (70%) and the overall owner point position for the truck (30%).

Hemric is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Truck Bristol spring race, and his teammate Tyler Ankrum will join him in the front row.

They are followed by Chandler Smith, Corey Heim, and Jake Garcia in the top five. Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, and Andres Perez de Lara complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Weather Guard Truck Race.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, who is making his second start of the season in the series, will start 11th in the race.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

#19 - Daniel Hemric #18 - Tyler Ankrum #38 - Chandler Smith #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #99 - Ben Rhodes #52 - Stewart Friesen #98 - Ty Majeski #34 - Layne Riggs #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #07 - Kyle Larson #71 - Rajah Caruth #1 - Brandon Jones #17 - Gio Ruggiero #42 - Matt Mills #26 - Dawson Sutton #15 - Tanner Gray #76 - Spencer Boyd #91 - Jack Wood #44 - Bayley Currey #66 - Luke Fenhaus #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #90 - Justin Carroll #9 - Grant Enfinger #81 - Connor Mosack #84 - Patrick Staropoli #88 - Matt Crafton #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Corey Day #02 - Nathan Byrd #22 - Tyler Tomassi #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #33 - Frankie Muniz #6 - Norm Benning #75 - Parker Kligerman

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at 7:30 p.m. ET.

