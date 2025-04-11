NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Weather Guard Truck Race

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 11, 2025 22:23 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race (Source: Imagn)

After the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race, the season’s sixth race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, April 11.

Ad

The sixth race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.533-mile-shot concrete oval track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 124.27-mile event. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Weather Guard Truck Race on X.

Who is on pole for the Weather Guard Truck Race?

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Hemric has been awarded the Weather Guard Truck Race pole at Bristol after Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last week’s weighted average of Truck Series owner finish (70%) and the overall owner point position for the truck (30%).

Hemric is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Truck Bristol spring race, and his teammate Tyler Ankrum will join him in the front row.

Ad

They are followed by Chandler Smith, Corey Heim, and Jake Garcia in the top five. Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, and Andres Perez de Lara complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Weather Guard Truck Race.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, who is making his second start of the season in the series, will start 11th in the race.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  2. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  3. #38 - Chandler Smith
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #13 - Jake Garcia
  6. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  7. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  8. #98 - Ty Majeski
  9. #34 - Layne Riggs
  10. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  11. #07 - Kyle Larson
  12. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  13. #1 - Brandon Jones
  14. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  15. #42 - Matt Mills
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #15 - Tanner Gray
  18. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  19. #91 - Jack Wood
  20. #44 - Bayley Currey
  21. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  22. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #90 - Justin Carroll
  24. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  25. #81 - Connor Mosack
  26. #84 - Patrick Staropoli
  27. #88 - Matt Crafton
  28. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  29. #7 - Corey Day
  30. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  31. #22 - Tyler Tomassi
  32. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  33. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  34. #6 - Norm Benning
  35. #75 - Parker Kligerman

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at 7:30 p.m. ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications