NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for North Carolina Education Lottery 200

After the Window World 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the season’s 11th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 23.

The 11th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long oval track. A total of 34 drivers will compete in a 201-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Gio Ruggiero clinched his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at Charlotte. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 134-lap event.

Ruggiero posted a lap time of 30.177s and a speed of 178.944 mph. His teammate Tanner Gray will share the front row with him after turning a lap with a speed of 178.719 mph.

They are followed by Corey Heim, Ross Chastain, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top five. Daniel Hemric, Layne Riggs, Rajah Caruth, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 34-Truck Series grid at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#17 - Gio Ruggiero #15 - Tanner Gray #11 - Corey Heim #44 - Ross Chastain #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #19 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Layne Riggs #71 - Rajah Caruth #38 - Chandler Smith #13 - Jake Garcia #98 - Ty Majeski #7 - Kyle Busch #1 - Brandon Jones #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #42 - Matt Mills #26 - Dawson Sutton #9 - Grant Enfinger #07 - BJ McLeod #02 - Stefan Parsons #99 - Ben Rhodes #91 - Jack Wood #18 - Tyler Ankrum #75 - Parker Kligerman #5 - Toni Breidinger #88 - Matt Crafton #56 - Timmy Hill #76 - Spencer Boyd #2 - Cody Dennison #90 - Justin Carroll #22 - Mason Maggio #33 - Frankie Muniz #66 - Luke Fenhaus #52 - Stewart Friesen

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 1:30 pm ET.

