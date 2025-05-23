  • home icon
NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for North Carolina Education Lottery 200

By Yash Soni
Modified May 23, 2025 23:58 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 (Source: Imagn)

After the Window World 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the season’s 11th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 23.

The 11th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long oval track. A total of 34 drivers will compete in a 201-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Gio Ruggiero clinched his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at Charlotte. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 134-lap event.

Ruggiero posted a lap time of 30.177s and a speed of 178.944 mph. His teammate Tanner Gray will share the front row with him after turning a lap with a speed of 178.719 mph.

They are followed by Corey Heim, Ross Chastain, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top five. Daniel Hemric, Layne Riggs, Rajah Caruth, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 34-Truck Series grid at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  2. #15 - Tanner Gray
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #44 - Ross Chastain
  5. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  6. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  7. #34 - Layne Riggs
  8. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  9. #38 - Chandler Smith
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #98 - Ty Majeski
  12. #7 - Kyle Busch
  13. #1 - Brandon Jones
  14. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  15. #81 - Connor Mosack
  16. #42 - Matt Mills
  17. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  18. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #07 - BJ McLeod
  20. #02 - Stefan Parsons
  21. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  22. #91 - Jack Wood
  23. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  24. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  25. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  26. #88 - Matt Crafton
  27. #56 - Timmy Hill
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #2 - Cody Dennison
  30. #90 - Justin Carroll
  31. #22 - Mason Maggio
  32. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  33. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  34. #52 - Stewart Friesen

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 1:30 pm ET.

