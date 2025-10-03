NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Roval Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Ecosave 250

On the back of the Team EJP 175, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina. The 2025 Ecosave 250, the season’s 22nd race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 3.The 22nd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.32-mile-long road course. A total of 36 drivers will compete in a 152.76-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Ecosave 250 on X.Who is on pole for the Ecosave 250?In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his 10th pole of the season at Charlotte Roval. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 67-lap event. This also marked the 14th career pole for Heim in the Truck Series.Heim posted the lap time of 85.064 and a speed of 96.492 mph. Layne Riggs will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 96.261 mph.They will be followed by Brent Crews, Grant Enfinger, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top five. Connor Zilisch, Gio Ruggiero, Corey LaJoie, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, and Josh Bilicki complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Ecosave 250.2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 250 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:No. 11 Corey Heim (P)No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)No. 1 Brent CrewsNo. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)No. 7 Connor ZilischNo. 17 Gio RuggieroNo. 77 Corey LaJoieNo. 98 Ty Majeski (P)No. 41 Josh BilickiNo. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)No. 45 Bayley CurreyNo. 44 Andres Perez de LaraNo. 15 Tanner GrayNo. 81 Connor MosackNo. 75 Parker KligermanNo. 42 Matt MillsNo. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)No. 26 Dawson SuttonNo. 38 Chandler SmithNo. 02 Ben MaierNo. 99 Ben RhodesNo. 13 Jake GarciaNo. 88 Matt CraftonNo. 16 Kris WrightNo. 56 Timmy HillNo. 91 Jack WoodNo. 62 Wesley SlimpNo. 33 Mason MaggioNo. 5 Toni BreidingerNo. 20 Will RodgersNo. 76 Spencer BoydNo. 69 Tyler TomassiNo. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)No. 22 Josh ReaumeNo. 2 Carter FartuchFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval today for the Truck Series Ecosave 250 at 3:30 p.m. ET.