NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte Roval Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Ecosave 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:39 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EcoSave 250 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EcoSave 250 (Source: Getty Images)

On the back of the Team EJP 175, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina. The 2025 Ecosave 250, the season’s 22nd race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 3.

Ad

The 22nd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.32-mile-long road course. A total of 36 drivers will compete in a 152.76-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Ecosave 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the Ecosave 250?

In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his 10th pole of the season at Charlotte Roval. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 67-lap event. This also marked the 14th career pole for Heim in the Truck Series.

Ad
Trending

Heim posted the lap time of 85.064 and a speed of 96.492 mph. Layne Riggs will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 96.261 mph.

Ad

They will be followed by Brent Crews, Grant Enfinger, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top five. Connor Zilisch, Gio Ruggiero, Corey LaJoie, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, and Josh Bilicki complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Ecosave 250.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 250 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

Ad
  1. No. 11 Corey Heim (P)
  2. No. 34 Layne Riggs (P)
  3. No. 1 Brent Crews
  4. No. 9 Grant Enfinger (P)
  5. No. 52 Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  6. No. 7 Connor Zilisch
  7. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  8. No. 77 Corey LaJoie
  9. No. 98 Ty Majeski (P)
  10. No. 41 Josh Bilicki
  11. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum (P)
  12. No. 45 Bayley Currey
  13. No. 44 Andres Perez de Lara
  14. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  15. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  16. No. 75 Parker Kligerman
  17. No. 42 Matt Mills
  18. No. 71 Rajah Caruth (P)
  19. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  20. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  21. No. 02 Ben Maier
  22. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  23. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  24. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  25. No. 16 Kris Wright
  26. No. 56 Timmy Hill
  27. No. 91 Jack Wood
  28. No. 62 Wesley Slimp
  29. No. 33 Mason Maggio
  30. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  31. No. 20 Will Rodgers
  32. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  33. No. 69 Tyler Tomassi
  34. No. 19 Daniel Hemric (P)
  35. No. 22 Josh Reaume
  36. No. 2 Carter Fartuch

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval today for the Truck Series Ecosave 250 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications