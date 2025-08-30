NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Sober or Slammer 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 13:01 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Eero 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. The 2025 Sober or Slammer 200, the season’s 19th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 12 pm ET on Saturday, August 30.

The 19th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long track. A total of 32 drivers will compete in a 200-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Sober or Slammer 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the Sober or Slammer 200?

In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won his second pole of the season at Darlington. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 147-mile event. This also marked the second career pole for Riggs in the Truck Series.

Riggs posted the lap time of 29.323 and a speed of 167.705 mph. Chandler Smith will share the front row with Riggs after turning a lap at a speed of 167.659 mph.

They will be followed by Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top five.Giovanni Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Ankrum complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Sober or Slammer 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 32- NASCAR Truck Series grid at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #34 - Layne Riggs (P)
  2. #38 - Chandler Smith (P)
  3. #11 - Corey Heim (P)
  4. #9 - Grant Enfinger (P)
  5. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  6. #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero #
  7. #19 - Daniel Hemric (P)
  8. #98 - Ty Majeski (P)
  9. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  10. #18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)
  11. #71 - Rajah Caruth (P)
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #13 - Jake Garcia (P)
  14. #81 - Connor Mosack #
  15. #7 - Corey Day(i) (P)
  16. #1 - Trevor Bayne
  17. #45 - Bayley Currey
  18. #42 - Matt Mills
  19. #26 - Dawson Sutton #
  20. #44 - Andres Perez De Lara #
  21. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  22. #88 - Matt Crafton
  23. #56 - Timmy Hill
  24. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  25. #91 - Jack Wood
  26. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  27. #33 - Mason Maggio(i)
  28. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  29. #5 - Toni Breidinger #
  30. #74 - Caleb Costner
  31. #22 - Clayton Green
  32. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway today for the Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at 12 pm ET.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
