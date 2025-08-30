NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Sober or Slammer 200

After the Eero 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. The 2025 Sober or Slammer 200, the season’s 19th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 12 pm ET on Saturday, August 30.The 19th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long track. A total of 32 drivers will compete in a 200-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Sober or Slammer 200 on X.Who is on pole for the Sober or Slammer 200?In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs won his second pole of the season at Darlington. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 147-mile event. This also marked the second career pole for Riggs in the Truck Series.Riggs posted the lap time of 29.323 and a speed of 167.705 mph. Chandler Smith will share the front row with Riggs after turning a lap at a speed of 167.659 mph.They will be followed by Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top five.Giovanni Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Ankrum complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Sober or Slammer 200.2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 32- NASCAR Truck Series grid at Darlington Raceway:#34 - Layne Riggs (P)#38 - Chandler Smith (P)#11 - Corey Heim (P)#9 - Grant Enfinger (P)#52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)#17 - Giovanni Ruggiero ##19 - Daniel Hemric (P)#98 - Ty Majeski (P)#77 - Corey LaJoie#18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)#71 - Rajah Caruth (P)#15 - Tanner Gray#13 - Jake Garcia (P)#81 - Connor Mosack ##7 - Corey Day(i) (P)#1 - Trevor Bayne#45 - Bayley Currey#42 - Matt Mills#26 - Dawson Sutton ##44 - Andres Perez De Lara ##99 - Ben Rhodes#88 - Matt Crafton#56 - Timmy Hill#20 - Stefan Parsons#91 - Jack Wood#76 - Spencer Boyd#33 - Mason Maggio(i)#02 - Nathan Byrd#5 - Toni Breidinger ##74 - Caleb Costner#22 - Clayton Green#2 - Stephen MallozziFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway today for the Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at 12 pm ET.