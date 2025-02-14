NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Fresh From Florida 250

After a three-month offseason, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is back to kick off at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Fresh From Florida, the season's first race, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, February 14.

The first race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway. Thirty-six drivers will compete over 100 laps in the race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Fresh From Florida 250.

Who is on pole for the Fresh From Florida 250?

In Friday’s (Feb. 14) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Ben Rhodes won the Fresh From Florida 250 pole at Daytona. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 250-mile season-opening race. It marked his seventh career pole in the series.

Rhodes posted a lap time of 51.069 seconds and a speed of 176.232 mph. His teammate and defending Truck Series champion Ty Majeski will share the front row with Rhodes after turning a lap with a speed of 176.439 mph.

They are followed by Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, Dawson Sutton, Kaden Honeycutt, Clay Greenfield, and Johnny Sauter, who complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Fresh From Florida 250.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 36-Truck Series grid at the Daytona International Speedway:

#99 - Ben Rhodes #98 - Ty Majeski #11 - Corey Heim #9 - Grant Enfinger #13 - Jake Garcia #38 - Chandler Smith #26 - Dawson Sutton (R) #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #95 - Clay Greenfield #66 - Johnny Sauter #88 - Matt Crafton #15 - Tanner Gray #71 - Rajah Caruth #33 - Frankie Muniz (R) #19 - Daniel Hemric #76 - Spencer Boyd #7 - Justin Haley (i) #77 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R) #44 - Bayley Currey #4 - Mason Maggio (i) #91 - Jack Wood #6 - Norm Benning #75 - Parker Kligerman #42 - Matt Mills #02 - Nathan Byrd #1 - William Sawalich (i) #34 - Layne Riggs #5 - Toni Breidinger (R) #22 - Jason White #81 - Connor Mosack (R) #07 - Michael McDowell (i) #2 - Josh Reaume #56 - Timmy Hill #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R) #18 - Tyler Ankrum #52 - Stewart Friesen

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway today for the Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

