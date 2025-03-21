NASCAR Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Baptist Health 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2025 22:04 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200 starting grid is set (Source: Getty Images)

After Ecosave 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. The 2025 Baptist Health 200, the season’s fourth race, will be telecast live on FOX at 8 pm ET on Friday, March 21.

The fourth race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile oval racetrack. Thirty-four drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Baptist Health 200.

Who is on pole for the Baptist Health 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won the Baptist Health 200 pole at Homestead-Miami. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 201-mile event. It marked his ninth career pole in the series.

Heim posted a lap time of 32.11 and a speed of 168.167 mph. His teammate Tanner Gray will share the front row with him after turning a lap with a speed of 167.281 mph.

They are followed by NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, Layne Riggs, Gio Ruggiero, Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, the defending winner of the event Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, and Ty Majeski, who complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Baptist Health 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 34-Truck Series grid at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #15 - Tanner Gray
  3. #07 - Kyle Larson
  4. #34 - Layne Riggs
  5. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  6. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  7. #44 - Ross Chastain
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  10. #98 - Ty Majeski
  11. #1 - Brandon Jones
  12. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  13. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #38 - Chandler Smith
  16. #7 - Corey Day
  17. #42 - Matt Mills
  18. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  19. #81 - Connor Mosack
  20. #13 - Jake Garcia
  21. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  22. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  23. #88 - Matt Crafton
  24. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  25. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  26. #91 - Jack Wood
  27. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  28. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  29. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  30. #22 - Keith McGee
  31. #63 - Akinori Ogata
  32. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  33. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  34. #67 - Michel Disdier

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway today for the Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at 8 p.m. ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
