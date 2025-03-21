NASCAR Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Baptist Health 200

After Ecosave 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. The 2025 Baptist Health 200, the season’s fourth race, will be telecast live on FOX at 8 pm ET on Friday, March 21.

Ad

The fourth race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile oval racetrack. Thirty-four drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Baptist Health 200.

Who is on pole for the Baptist Health 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won the Baptist Health 200 pole at Homestead-Miami. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 201-mile event. It marked his ninth career pole in the series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heim posted a lap time of 32.11 and a speed of 168.167 mph. His teammate Tanner Gray will share the front row with him after turning a lap with a speed of 167.281 mph.

Expand Tweet

Ad

They are followed by NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, Layne Riggs, Gio Ruggiero, Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, the defending winner of the event Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, and Ty Majeski, who complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Baptist Health 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 34-Truck Series grid at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Ad

#11 - Corey Heim #15 - Tanner Gray #07 - Kyle Larson #34 - Layne Riggs #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #44 - Ross Chastain #9 - Grant Enfinger #52 - Stewart Friesen #98 - Ty Majeski #1 - Brandon Jones #71 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #19 - Daniel Hemric #38 - Chandler Smith #7 - Corey Day #42 - Matt Mills #26 - Dawson Sutton #81 - Connor Mosack #13 - Jake Garcia #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #20 - Stefan Parsons #88 - Matt Crafton #99 - Ben Rhodes #66 - Luke Fenhaus #91 - Jack Wood #5 - Toni Breidinger #02 - Nathan Byrd #33 - Frankie Muniz #22 - Keith McGee #63 - Akinori Ogata #76 - Spencer Boyd #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #67 - Michel Disdier

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway today for the Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback