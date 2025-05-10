NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Heart of Health Care 200

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2025 20:31 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

After the SpeedyCash.com 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The 2025 Heart of Health Care 200, the season’s ninth race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10.

The ninth race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. A total of 31 drivers will compete in a 201-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Heart of Health Care 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the Heart of Health Care 200?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Jake Garcia clinched his second pole of the season at Kansas. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 201-mile event.

Garcia posted a lap time of 30.742s and a speed of 175.655 mph. Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who is the defending winner of the event, will share the front row with him after turning a lap with a speed of 175.080 mph.

They are followed by the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Rajah Caruth, Kaden Honeycutt, Dawson Sutton, Tanner Gray, and Gio Ruggiero complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Heart of Health Care 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 31-Truck Series grid at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #13 - Jake Garcia
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski
  4. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  6. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  7. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  8. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  11. #07 - William Byron
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #38 - Chandler Smith
  14. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  15. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  16. #34 - Layne Riggs
  17. #44 - Bayley Currey
  18. #42 - Matt Mills
  19. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  20. #81 - Connor Mosack
  21. #91 - Jack Wood
  22. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  23. #66 - Luke Baldwin
  24. #1 - Brandon Jones
  25. #88 - Matt Crafton
  26. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  27. #2 - Cody Dennison
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  30. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  31. #22 - Morgen Baird

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway today for the Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at 7:30 pm ET.

