NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Heart of Health Care 200

After the SpeedyCash.com 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The 2025 Heart of Health Care 200, the season’s ninth race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10.

The ninth race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. A total of 31 drivers will compete in a 201-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Heart of Health Care 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the Heart of Health Care 200?

In Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Jake Garcia clinched his second pole of the season at Kansas. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 201-mile event.

Garcia posted a lap time of 30.742s and a speed of 175.655 mph. Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, who is the defending winner of the event, will share the front row with him after turning a lap with a speed of 175.080 mph.

They are followed by the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Rajah Caruth, Kaden Honeycutt, Dawson Sutton, Tanner Gray, and Gio Ruggiero complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Heart of Health Care 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 31-Truck Series grid at the Kansas Speedway:

#13 - Jake Garcia #11 - Corey Heim #98 - Ty Majeski #7 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Ben Rhodes #71 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #26 - Dawson Sutton #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #07 - William Byron #18 - Tyler Ankrum #38 - Chandler Smith #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #9 - Grant Enfinger #34 - Layne Riggs #44 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #52 - Stewart Friesen #81 - Connor Mosack #91 - Jack Wood #19 - Daniel Hemric #66 - Luke Baldwin #1 - Brandon Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #5 - Toni Breidinger #2 - Cody Dennison #76 - Spencer Boyd #02 - Nathan Byrd #33 - Frankie Muniz #22 - Morgen Baird

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway today for the Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at 7:30 pm ET.

