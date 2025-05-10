NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season shifts from the Texas Motor Speedway to Kansas Speedway for the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200 this weekend.

Ad

The season’s ninth points-paying weekend is sure to be full of thrilling racing action. Fresh off the race at Texas, it will be interesting to see how the truck drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Kansas’s 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thirty-one Truck Series drivers are set to start the Heart of Health Care 200 on Saturday, May 10, to compete over 134 laps and 201 miles.

A lot of Truck Series action is coming this weekend, leading up to the Heart of Health Care 200 main event. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, May 10, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s ninth Truck race.

Where to watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway?

Below is the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway:

Ad

Saturday, May 10, 2025

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200

The time and live-streaming details for the Kansas Truck race are:

USA

Qualifying for the Heart of Health Care 200 and the main event will be live on the FS1 in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Truck race on Viaplay at 12:30 am ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the Kansas Truck race on TSN at 7:30 pm ET.

Ad

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Truck Kansas race through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 5 am IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 2:30 am GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 9:30 am ACT on Saturday (May 10).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Heart of Health Care 200?

After winning last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 368 points to his credit. Chandler Smith stands second with 322 points, a win, and three top-five finishes to his name.

Daniel Hemric with 288 points, Tyler Ankrum with 286 points, and Tyler Majeski with 262 points complete the top five in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.