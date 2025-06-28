NASCAR Truck Series at Lime Rock Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for LiUNA! 150

After the MillerTech Battery 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut. The 2025 LiUNA! 150, the season’s 15th race, will be telecast live on FOX at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.

The 15th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.530-mile-long famed road course. It marks the first NASCAR national series race at this road course. A total of 34 drivers will compete in a 150-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the LiUNA! 150 on X.

Who is on pole for the LiUNA! 150?

In Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his fifth pole of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at Lime Rock. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 150-mile event.

Heim posted a lap time of 53.115s and a speed of 100.175 mph. Spire Motorsports driver Jordan Taylor will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 99.863 mph.

They will be followed by Layne Riggs, the defending series champion, the defending Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, and Brent Crews in the top five.

Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Connor Mosack, Chandler Smith, and Andres Perez De Lara complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the LiUNA! 150.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 150 starting lineup

Following are the starting positions for the 34-Truck Series grid at Lime Rock Park:

#11 - Corey Heim #7 - Jordan Taylor #34 - Layne Riggs #98 - Ty Majeski #1 - Brent Crews #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #71 - Rajah Caruth #81 - Connor Mosack #38 - Chandler Smith #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #19 - Daniel Hemric #17 - Gio Ruggiero #07 - Thomas Annunziata #9 - Grant Enfinger #18 - Tyler Ankrum #66 - Cam Waters #13 - Jake Garcia #44 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Ben Rhodes #02 - Ben Maier #42 - Matt Mills #52 - Stewart Friesen #88 - Matt Crafton #15 - Tanner Gray #26 - Dawson Sutton #22 - Alex Labbe #56 - Timmy Hill #5 - Toni Breidinger #2 - William Lambros #33 - Frankie Muniz #32 - Dale Quarterley #76 - Spencer Boyd #62 - Wesley Slimp #91 - Jack Wood

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Lime Rock Park today for the Truck Series LiUNA! 150 at 1 pm ET.

