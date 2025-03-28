NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200

After Baptist Health 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, the season’s fifth race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, March 28.

The fifth race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.526-mile-short oval racetrack. Thirty-five drivers will compete over 200 laps in the race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Who is on pole for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 pole at Martinsville. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 105.2-mile event. It marked the second consecutive pole of the series and his 10th career pole in the series.

Heim posted a lap time of 19.654 and a speed of 96.347 mph. ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski will share the front row with him after turning a lap with a speed of 96.068 mph.

They are followed by Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, and Daniel Hemric in the top five. Tanner Gray, Layne Riggs, Jake Garcia, Lawless Alan, and Rajah Caruth, who complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron, who is making his first start of the season in the series, will start 13th in the race.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at the Martinsville Speedway:

#11 - Corey Heim #98 - Ty Majeski #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #38 - Chandler Smith #19 - Daniel Hemric #15 - Tanner Gray #34 - Layne Riggs #13 - Jake Garcia #1 - Lawless Alan #71 - Rajah Caruth #81 - Connor Mosack #52 - Stewart Friesen #07 - William Byron #88 - Matt Crafton #7 - Corey Day #17 - Gio Ruggiero #91 - Jack Wood #44 - Matthew Gould #9 - Grant Enfinger #99 - Ben Rhodes #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #26 - Dawson Sutton #42 - Matt Mills #18 - Tyler Ankrum #5 - Toni Breidinger #76 - Spencer Boyd #66 - Luke Baldwin #22 - AJ Waller #90 - Justin Carroll #02 - Nathan Byrd #33 - Frankie Muniz #2 - Cody Dennison #6 - Norm Benning #67 - Ryan Roulette #84 - Patrick Staropoli

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway today for the Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

