NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Rackley Roofing 200

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. The 2025 Rackley Roofing 200, the season’s 12th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 30.

The 12th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.3-mile-long oval track. A total of 32 drivers will compete in a 199.5-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Rackley Roofing 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the Rackley Roofing 200?

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has been awarded the Rackley Roofing 200 pole at Nashville after Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his fourth pole of the season and 11th career pole in the series.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Truck Series race, which was at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s weighted average owner finish (70%) and the overall owner point position for the truck (30%).

Heim is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Truck Series Nashville race, and Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt will join him in the front row.

They are followed by Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger, and Corey Day in the top five. Bayley Currey, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Jake Garcia, and Rajah Caruth complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Rackley Roofing 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 32-Truck Series grid at the Nashville Superspeedway:

#11 - Corey Heim #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #34 - Layne Riggs #9 - Grant Enfinger #7 - Corey Day #44 - Bayley Currey #19 - Daniel Hemric #18 - Tyler Ankrum #13 - Jake Garcia #71 - Rajah Caruth #42 - Matt Mills #07 - Kyle Busch #52 - Stewart Friesen #1 - William Sawalich #99 - Ben Rhodes #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #17 - Gio Ruggiero #88 - Matt Crafton #66 - Luke Fenhaus #81 - Connor Mosack #15 - Tanner Gray #91 - Jack Wood #38 - Chandler Smith #02 - Nathan Byrd #76 - Spencer Boyd #98 - Ty Majeski #33 - Frankie Muniz #22 - Tyler Tomassi #26 - Dawson Sutton #5 - Toni Breidinger #2 - Clayton Green #63 - Akinori Ogata

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Nashville Superspeedway today for the Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at 8 p.m. ET.

