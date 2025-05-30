NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Rackley Roofing 200

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2025 23:41 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville starting lineup (Source: Imagn)

After the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. The 2025 Rackley Roofing 200, the season’s 12th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 30.

The 12th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.3-mile-long oval track. A total of 32 drivers will compete in a 199.5-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Rackley Roofing 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the Rackley Roofing 200?

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has been awarded the Rackley Roofing 200 pole at Nashville after Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his fourth pole of the season and 11th career pole in the series.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Truck Series race, which was at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s weighted average owner finish (70%) and the overall owner point position for the truck (30%).

Heim is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Truck Series Nashville race, and Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt will join him in the front row.

They are followed by Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger, and Corey Day in the top five. Bayley Currey, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Jake Garcia, and Rajah Caruth complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Rackley Roofing 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 32-Truck Series grid at the Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  3. #34 - Layne Riggs
  4. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  5. #7 - Corey Day
  6. #44 - Bayley Currey
  7. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  8. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  11. #42 - Matt Mills
  12. #07 - Kyle Busch
  13. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  14. #1 - William Sawalich
  15. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  16. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  17. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  18. #88 - Matt Crafton
  19. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  20. #81 - Connor Mosack
  21. #15 - Tanner Gray
  22. #91 - Jack Wood
  23. #38 - Chandler Smith
  24. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  25. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  26. #98 - Ty Majeski
  27. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  28. #22 - Tyler Tomassi
  29. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  30. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  31. #2 - Clayton Green
  32. #63 - Akinori Ogata

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Nashville Superspeedway today for the Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at 8 p.m. ET.

