NASCAR Truck Series at North Wilkesboro Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Window World 250

After the Heart of Health Care 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The 2025 Window World 250, the season’s 10th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 17.

The 10th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.625-mile short oval track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 156.25-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Window World 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the Window World 250?

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has been awarded the Window World 250 pole at North Wilkesboro after Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his third pole of the season and 10th career pole in the series.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 Window World 250 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Truck Series race, which was at Kansas Speedway’s weighted average owner finish (70%) and the overall owner point position for the truck (30%).

Heim is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Truck Series North Wilkesboro race, and the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will join him in the front row.

They are followed by the Sammy Smith, Gio Ruggiero, and Jake Garcia in the top five. Stewart Friesen, Daniel Hemric, Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, and Brent Crews complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Window World 250.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Corey Heim Kyle Busch Sammy Smith Gio Ruggiero Jake Garcia Stewart Friesen Daniel Hemric Grant Enfinger Kaden Honeycutt Brent Crews Ben Rhodes Ty Majeski Tyler Ankrum Chandler Smith Matt Crafton Matt Mills Dawson Sutton Rajah Caruth Connor Mosack Andres Perez Toni Breidinger Jack Wood Conner Jones Tanner Gray Spencer Boyd Derek White Layne Riggs Tyler Tomassi Frankie Muniz Luke Baldwin Jayson Alexander Justin Carroll Patrick Emerling Norm Benning Ryan Roulette

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway today for the Truck Series Window World 250 at 1:30 pm ET.

