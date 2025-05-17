NASCAR Truck Series at North Wilkesboro Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Window World 250

NASCAR Truck Series at North Wilkesboro (Source: Imagn)

After the Heart of Health Care 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The 2025 Window World 250, the season’s 10th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 17.

The 10th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.625-mile short oval track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 156.25-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Window World 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the Window World 250?

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has been awarded the Window World 250 pole at North Wilkesboro after Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his third pole of the season and 10th career pole in the series.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 Window World 250 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Truck Series race, which was at Kansas Speedway’s weighted average owner finish (70%) and the overall owner point position for the truck (30%).

Heim is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Truck Series North Wilkesboro race, and the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will join him in the front row.

They are followed by the Sammy Smith, Gio Ruggiero, and Jake Garcia in the top five. Stewart Friesen, Daniel Hemric, Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, and Brent Crews complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Window World 250.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

  1. Corey Heim
  2. Kyle Busch
  3. Sammy Smith
  4. Gio Ruggiero
  5. Jake Garcia
  6. Stewart Friesen
  7. Daniel Hemric
  8. Grant Enfinger
  9. Kaden Honeycutt
  10. Brent Crews
  11. Ben Rhodes
  12. Ty Majeski
  13. Tyler Ankrum
  14. Chandler Smith
  15. Matt Crafton
  16. Matt Mills
  17. Dawson Sutton
  18. Rajah Caruth
  19. Connor Mosack
  20. Andres Perez
  21. Toni Breidinger
  22. Jack Wood
  23. Conner Jones
  24. Tanner Gray
  25. Spencer Boyd
  26. Derek White
  27. Layne Riggs
  28. Tyler Tomassi
  29. Frankie Muniz
  30. Luke Baldwin
  31. Jayson Alexander
  32. Justin Carroll
  33. Patrick Emerling
  34. Norm Benning
  35. Ryan Roulette

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at North Wilkesboro Speedway today for the Truck Series Window World 250 at 1:30 pm ET.

