  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Yash Soni
Published Oct 04, 2025 12:19 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EcoSave 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Roval (Source: Getty Images)

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured his record-breaking 10th win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (October 3) Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Ad

After recovering from the first-lap crash, Heim took control of the race on the late restart and beat Brent Crews to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

With the win, Heim gained 43 points and secured his championship 4 spot. He maintained the top spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 3122 points.

Ad
Trending

Tyler Ankrum, who finished ninth, gained 41 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 3051 points. He is 71 points behind points table topper Heim.

The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished eighth and gained 38 points. He stands sixth in the points table with 3048 points. He is -2 points behind the cutline, as only two races are left in the Round of 8 playoffs.

Ad

Layne Riggs, who started on the front row, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing 21st. He gained 17 points and moved to fifth place in the points table with 3049 points. He is one point behind the elimination line.

Ankrum, who stands second, is followed by Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

Ad

NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Ecosave 250 at Roval

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the fourth playoff race of the 2025 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 3122
  2. Tyler Ankrum - 3051
  3. Daniel Hemric - 3051
  4. Rajah Caruth - 3050
  5. Layne Riggs - 3049
  6. Ty Majeski - 3048
  7. Grant Enfinger - 3046
  8. Kaden Honeycutt - 3046
  9. Chandler Smith - 2104
  10. Jake Garcia - 2085
  11. Giovanni Ruggiero - 614
  12. Ben Rhodes - 572
  13. Tanner Gray - 506
  14. Connor Mosack - 471
  15. Andres Perez de Lara - 436
  16. Matt Crafton - 431
  17. Matt Mills - 402
  18. Stewart Friesen - 397
  19. Dawson Sutton - 390
  20. Jack Wood - 376
  21. Spencer Boyd - 312
  22. Bayley Currey - 277
  23. Toni Breidinger - 264
  24. Luke Fenhaus - 211
  25. Frankie Muniz - 207
  26. Brent Crews - 193
  27. Corey LaJoie - 172
  28. Nathan Byrd - 144
  29. Timmy Hill - 139
  30. Parker Kligerman - 95
  31. Stefan Parsons - 93
  32. Josh Reaume - 91
  33. Luke Baldwin - 71
  34. Cody Dennison - 65
  35. Norm Benning - 52
  36. Patrick Emerling - 49
  37. Justin Carroll - 46
  38. Conner Jones - 41

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications