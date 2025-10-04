NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured his record-breaking 10th win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (October 3) Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.After recovering from the first-lap crash, Heim took control of the race on the late restart and beat Brent Crews to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.With the win, Heim gained 43 points and secured his championship 4 spot. He maintained the top spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 3122 points.Tyler Ankrum, who finished ninth, gained 41 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 3051 points. He is 71 points behind points table topper Heim.The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished eighth and gained 38 points. He stands sixth in the points table with 3048 points. He is -2 points behind the cutline, as only two races are left in the Round of 8 playoffs.Layne Riggs, who started on the front row, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing 21st. He gained 17 points and moved to fifth place in the points table with 3049 points. He is one point behind the elimination line.Ankrum, who stands second, is followed by Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Ecosave 250 at RovalBelow is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the fourth playoff race of the 2025 season:Corey Heim - 3122Tyler Ankrum - 3051Daniel Hemric - 3051Rajah Caruth - 3050Layne Riggs - 3049Ty Majeski - 3048Grant Enfinger - 3046Kaden Honeycutt - 3046Chandler Smith - 2104Jake Garcia - 2085Giovanni Ruggiero - 614Ben Rhodes - 572Tanner Gray - 506Connor Mosack - 471Andres Perez de Lara - 436Matt Crafton - 431Matt Mills - 402Stewart Friesen - 397Dawson Sutton - 390Jack Wood - 376Spencer Boyd - 312Bayley Currey - 277Toni Breidinger - 264Luke Fenhaus - 211Frankie Muniz - 207Brent Crews - 193Corey LaJoie - 172Nathan Byrd - 144Timmy Hill - 139Parker Kligerman - 95Stefan Parsons - 93Josh Reaume - 91Luke Baldwin - 71Cody Dennison - 65Norm Benning - 52Patrick Emerling - 49Justin Carroll - 46Conner Jones - 41Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.