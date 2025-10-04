Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Charlotte Roval? Full results from the 2025 Ecosave 250

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EcoSave 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Roval (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Ecosave 250 has finally concluded. The 22nd race of the season started at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 3, and lasted two hours, seven minutes, and 16 seconds. It took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, with 36 entries.

The Ecosave 250 saw eight lead changes among different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his record-breaking tenth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a fourth playoff race at Charlotte Roval. With the win, he locked his championship 4 spot and left three spots for seven playoff drivers.

Heim, who started on pole, recovered from a first-lap incident and held off his teammate, 17-year-old Brent Crews, on an overtime restart with older tires to cross the finish line in P1.

The 23-year-old driver from Marietta, Georgia, led the laps when it mattered the most and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.338 seconds ahead of Crews to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 21st of Heim’s NASCAR Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Brent Crews, who had led a race-high 56 laps, finished runner-up, followed by Gio Ruggiero, Rajah Caruth, and Connor Zilisch in the top five.

Josh Bilicki, Grant Enfinger, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, and Connor Mosack completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.

NASCAR 2025 Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim (P)
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R)
  4. #71 - Rajah Caruth (P)
  5. #7 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  6. #41 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger (P)
  8. #98 - Ty Majeski (P)
  9. #18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)
  10. #81 - Connor Mosack (R)
  11. #19 - Daniel Hemric (P)
  12. #45 - Bayley Currey
  13. #26 - Dawson Sutton (R)
  14. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  15. #20 - Will Rodgers (i)
  16. #56 - Timmy Hill
  17. #42 - Matt Mills
  18. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  21. #34 - Layne Riggs (P)
  22. #91 - Jack Wood
  23. #13 - Jake Garcia
  24. #88 - Matt Crafton
  25. #02 - Ben Maier
  26. #16 - Kris Wright (i)
  27. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  28. #33 - Mason Maggio (i)
  29. #69 - Tyler Tomassi (i)
  30. #5 - Toni Breidinger (R)
  31. #15 - Tanner Gray
  32. #44 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)
  33. #22 - Josh Reaume
  34. #2 - Carter Fartuch
  35. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Talladega Superspeedway for the fifth playoff race of the season on October 17.

More from Sportskeeda
