NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured his record 11th NASCAR Truck Series win of the season after winning Friday’s (October 24) Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway.Heim dominated the race, leading a race-high 77 laps, and held off Kaden Honeycutt to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.With the win, Corey Heim gained 60 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 4000 points.Kaden Honeycutt, who finished runner-up, gained 42 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 4000 points and locked his championship 4 spot.The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished seventh and gained 48 points. He stands third in the points table with 400 points.Layne Rigga, who started on pole, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing third. He gained 48 points and moved to the fifth place in the points table, failing to qualify for the final 4 event.Kaden Honeycutt, who stands second, is followed by Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Layne Riggs, Rajah Caruth, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Slim Jim 200 at MartinsvilleBelow is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the sixth playoff race of the 2025 season:Corey Heim - 4000Kaden Honeycutt - 4000Ty Majeski - 4000Tyler Ankrum - 4000Layne Riggs - 2260Rajah Caruth - 2192Grant Enfinger - 2185Daniel Hemric - 2173Chandler Smith - 2150Jake Garcia - 2112Giovanni Ruggiero - 695Ben Rhodes - 624Tanner Gray - 572Connor Mosack - 504Matt Crafton - 470Andres Perez de Lara - 465Dawson Sutton - 444Matt Mills - 430Jack Wood - 416Stewart Friesen - 397Spencer Boyd - 354Bayley Currey - 299Toni Breidinger - 279Corey LaJoie - 247Frankie Muniz - 238Brent Crews - 231Luke Fenhaus - 231Nathan Byrd - 163Timmy Hill - 160Parker Kligerman - 106Josh Reaume - 104Stefan Parsons - 93Luke Baldwin - 71Cody Dennison - 65Justin Carroll - 63Norm Benning - 61Conner Jones - 58Patrick Emerling - 49Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.