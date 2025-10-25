  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 25, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Race at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured his record 11th NASCAR Truck Series win of the season after winning Friday’s (October 24) Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Ad

Heim dominated the race, leading a race-high 77 laps, and held off Kaden Honeycutt to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

With the win, Corey Heim gained 60 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 4000 points.

Kaden Honeycutt, who finished runner-up, gained 42 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 4000 points and locked his championship 4 spot.

Ad
Trending
Ad

The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished seventh and gained 48 points. He stands third in the points table with 400 points.

Layne Rigga, who started on pole, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing third. He gained 48 points and moved to the fifth place in the points table, failing to qualify for the final 4 event.

Kaden Honeycutt, who stands second, is followed by Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Layne Riggs, Rajah Caruth, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

Ad

NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the sixth playoff race of the 2025 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 4000
  2. Kaden Honeycutt - 4000
  3. Ty Majeski - 4000
  4. Tyler Ankrum - 4000
  5. Layne Riggs - 2260
  6. Rajah Caruth - 2192
  7. Grant Enfinger - 2185
  8. Daniel Hemric - 2173
  9. Chandler Smith - 2150
  10. Jake Garcia - 2112
  11. Giovanni Ruggiero - 695
  12. Ben Rhodes - 624
  13. Tanner Gray - 572
  14. Connor Mosack - 504
  15. Matt Crafton - 470
  16. Andres Perez de Lara - 465
  17. Dawson Sutton - 444
  18. Matt Mills - 430
  19. Jack Wood - 416
  20. Stewart Friesen - 397
  21. Spencer Boyd - 354
  22. Bayley Currey - 299
  23. Toni Breidinger - 279
  24. Corey LaJoie - 247
  25. Frankie Muniz - 238
  26. Brent Crews - 231
  27. Luke Fenhaus - 231
  28. Nathan Byrd - 163
  29. Timmy Hill - 160
  30. Parker Kligerman - 106
  31. Josh Reaume - 104
  32. Stefan Parsons - 93
  33. Luke Baldwin - 71
  34. Cody Dennison - 65
  35. Justin Carroll - 63
  36. Norm Benning - 61
  37. Conner Jones - 58
  38. Patrick Emerling - 49

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications