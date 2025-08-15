NASCAR Truck Series at Richmond Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Eero 250

By Yash Soni
Published Aug 15, 2025 21:39 GMT
AUTO: AUG 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 At The Glen - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Richmond (Source: Getty Images)

After the Mission 176 at The Glen, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. The 2025 Eero 250, the season’s 18th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 15.

The 18th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.75-mile short track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 187-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Eero 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the Eero 250?

In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his eighth pole of the season at Richmond. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 187-mile event.

Heim posted the lap time of 23.095 and a speed of 116.908 mph. The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, will share the front row with Heim after turning a lap at a speed of 116.495 mph.

They will be followed by Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger, and Sammy Smith in the top five. Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, Jake Garcia, Christian Eckes, and Daniel Hemric complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Eero 250.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Eero 250 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #34 - Layne Riggs
  4. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  5. #7 - Sammy Smith (i)
  6. #38 - Chandler Smith
  7. #88 - Matt Crafton
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #16 - Christian Eckes (i)
  10. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  11. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  12. #26 - Dawson Sutton (R)
  13. #45 - Bayley Currey
  14. #81 - Connor Mosack (R)
  15. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  16. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  17. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  18. #15 - Tanner Gray
  19. #1 - Brent Crews
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  22. #44 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)
  23. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  24. #84 - Patrick Staropoli (i)
  25. #97 - Carson Kvapil (i)
  26. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  27. #02 - Nick Leitz (i)
  28. #33 - Frankie Muniz (R)
  29. #41 - Matt Gould
  30. #5 - Toni Breidinger (R)
  31. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi
  32. #74 - Caleb Costner
  33. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  34. #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R)
  35. #2 - Clayton Green

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway today for the Truck Series Eero 250 at 7:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
