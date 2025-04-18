NASCAR Truck Series at Rockingham Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Black’s Tire 200

After the Weather Guard Truck Race, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham, North Carolina. The 2025 Black’s Tire 200, the season’s seventh race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 5 pm ET on Friday, April 18.

The seventh race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track. A total of 35 drivers will compete in a 188-mile event. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Black’s Tire 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the Black’s Tire 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Jake Garcia clinched his career-first Truck Series pole at Rockingham. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 188-mile event.

Garcia posted a lap time of 22.050 and a speed of 166.041 mph. Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith will share the front row with him after turning a lap with a speed of 165.254 mph.

They are followed by Ben Rhodes, Connor Mosack, and Layne Riggs in the top five. Bayley Currey, Kaden Honeycutt, Gio Ruggiero, the defending NASCAR Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, and Tanner Gray complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Black’s Tire 200.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim will start 15th in the race.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 35-Truck Series grid at the Rockingham Speedway:

#13 - Jake Garcia #38 - Chandler Smith #99 - Ben Rhodes #81 - Connor Mosack #34 - Layne Riggs #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #17 - Gio Ruggiero #98 - Ty Majeski #15 - Tanner Gray #07 - Sammy Smith #66 - Luke Fenhaus #42 - Matt Mills #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #11 - Corey Heim #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #52 - Stewart Friesen #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Parker Kligerman #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #26 - Dawson Sutton #56 - Timmy Hill #5 - Toni Breidinger #02 - Nathan Byrd #1 - Brandon Jones #33 - Frankie Muniz #76 - Spencer Boyd #90 - Justin Carroll #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #6 - Norm Benning #22 - Cody Dennison

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Rockingham Speedway today for the Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at 5 pm ET.

