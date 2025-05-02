NASCAR Truck Series at Texas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for SpeedyCash.com 250

By Yash Soni
Modified May 02, 2025 20:38 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Texas (Source: Imagn)

After the Black’s Tire 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250, the season’s eighth race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 8 pm ET on Friday, May 2.

The eighth race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. A total of 32 drivers will compete in a 250-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the SpeedyCash.com 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the SpeedyCash.com 250?

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum has been awarded the SpeedyCash.com 250 pole at Texas after Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his first pole of the season.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the most recent Truck Series race, which was at Rockingham Speedway’s weighted average owner finish (70%) and the overall owner point position for the truck (30%).

Ankrum is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Truck Texas race, and his teammate Daniel Hemric will join him in the front row.

They are followed by Jake Garcia, Corey Heim, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, and Jack Wood complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the SpeedyCash.com 250.

The defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, will start 24th in the race.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 starting lineup

Here are the starting positions for the 32-Truck Series grid at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  2. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  3. #13 - Jake Garcia
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  6. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  7. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  8. #34 - Layne Riggs
  9. #38 - Chandler Smith
  10. #91 - Jack Wood
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #81 - Connor Mosack
  13. #07 - Nick Sanchez
  14. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  15. #1 - Brandon Jones
  16. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  17. #44 - Bayley Currey
  18. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  19. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  20. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  21. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  22. #88 - Matt Crafton
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #98 - Ty Majeski
  25. #15 - Tanner Gray
  26. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  27. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  28. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  29. #22 - Josh Reaume
  30. #42 - Matt Mills
  31. #2 - Cody Dennison
  32. #20 - Stefan Parsons

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
