NASCAR Truck Series at Texas: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season shifts from the Rockingham Speedway to the intermediate track, Texas Motor Speedway, for the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250 this weekend.

The season’s eighth points-paying weekend is sure to be full of thrilling racing action. Fresh off the race at Rockingham, it will be interesting to see how the truck drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Texas’s 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Thirty-two Truck Series drivers are set to start the SpeedyCash.com 250 on Friday, May 2, to compete over 167 laps and 250 miles.

A lot of Truck Series action is coming this weekend, leading up to SpeedyCash.com 250 main event. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Friday, May 2, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s eighth Truck race.

Where to watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway?

Below is the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 2, 2025

8 pm ET: Truck Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

The time and live-streaming details for the Texas Truck race are:

USA

Qualifying for the SpeedyCash.com 250 will be live on the CW app in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Truck race on Viaplay at 1 am ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 8 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Truck Texas races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 5:30 am IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 3 am GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 10 am ACT on Saturday (May 3).

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the SpeedyCash.com 250?

After finishing P8 at the last Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 312 points to his credit. Chandler Smith stands second with 290 points, a win and three top-five finishes to his name.

Rockingham winner Tyler Ankrum with 250 points, Daniel Hemric with 239 points, and Layne Riggs with 232 points complete the top five in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series points table.

