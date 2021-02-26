NASCAR world sends prayers, wishes to Tiger Woods after car accident 

NASCAR drivers and teams have sent prayers and well wishes to Tiger Woods after his life-threatening accident on Feb. 23.
Kyle Busch, team owner Brad Daughtery, broadcaster Michael Waltrip and driver Riley Herbst and others in NASCAR have sent their wishes to the golfing great.
Woods' 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV was reported to be going at greater a speed than normal when it slid off the road and rolled down a hill, causing multiple severe injuries to his leg. He was headed north on Hawthorne Ave. in Rancho Palos Verdes near Los Angeles.
Woods was transferred to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
The latest update on Tiger Woods' Twitter account states that he is awake and responding to treatment while recovering.
NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico compared Tigers Woods' crash to a NASCAR race, where fans watch a serious crash and expect the driver to climb out uninjured.
While the cause of the crash remains unknown, investigations are ongoing and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says it may take a few days or even weeks to complete the investigation. Law enforcement officials have said the golf star was not driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tiger Woods scripted arguably one of the greatest comebacks in golf history when he won the 2019 Masters after a hiatus of 14 years.
NASCAR joins other celebrities in supporting Woods
Personalities outside of NASCAR have also sent their well-wishes to Tiger Woods. Boxing legend Mike Tyson took to Twitter to send out an inspirational message to the G.O.A.T. of golf.
Tiger Woods is no stranger to comebacks. Former U.S. President Barack Obama also sent prayers and wishes to Woods.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry also wished Tiger Woods a speedy recovery.
Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States and an avid golfer and NASCAR fan also sent out a message to the champ via Jason Miller's Twitter account.
And so did Eric Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization.
According to reports, Woods' injuries are extensive and the path to recovery will be slow, putting his return to golf in jeopardy. However, his fans and well-wishers are hoping for the best.
