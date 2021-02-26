NASCAR world sends prayers, wishes to Tiger Woods after car accident 

NASCAR drivers and teams have sent prayers and well wishes to Tiger Woods after his life-threatening accident on Feb. 23.

Kyle Busch, team owner Brad Daughtery, broadcaster Michael Waltrip and driver Riley Herbst and others in NASCAR have sent their wishes to the golfing great.

Prayers for Tiger Woods and his loved ones! Wishing him a smooth and speedy recovery. — Brad Daugherty (@BradDaugherty43) February 23, 2021

Speed recovery to the 🐐 @TigerWoods — Riley Herbst (@rileyherbst) February 23, 2021

Woods' 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV was reported to be going at greater a speed than normal when it slid off the road and rolled down a hill, causing multiple severe injuries to his leg. He was headed north on Hawthorne Ave. in Rancho Palos Verdes near Los Angeles.

Woods was transferred to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

The latest update on Tiger Woods' Twitter account states that he is awake and responding to treatment while recovering.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico compared Tigers Woods' crash to a NASCAR race, where fans watch a serious crash and expect the driver to climb out uninjured.

The state of Tiger Woods' car after the Rollover Crash. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

While the cause of the crash remains unknown, investigations are ongoing and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says it may take a few days or even weeks to complete the investigation. Law enforcement officials have said the golf star was not driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tiger Woods scripted arguably one of the greatest comebacks in golf history when he won the 2019 Masters after a hiatus of 14 years.

NASCAR joins other celebrities in supporting Woods

Tiger Woods sustained multiple Injuries to his leg in the rollover crash. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Personalities outside of NASCAR have also sent their well-wishes to Tiger Woods. Boxing legend Mike Tyson took to Twitter to send out an inspirational message to the G.O.A.T. of golf.

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods is no stranger to comebacks. Former U.S. President Barack Obama also sent prayers and wishes to Woods.

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry also wished Tiger Woods a speedy recovery.

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States and an avid golfer and NASCAR fan also sent out a message to the champ via Jason Miller's Twitter account.

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America:



“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

And so did Eric Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization.

The entire country is praying for Tiger... He is an amazing man — a true champion! pic.twitter.com/UNrZaTlMIW — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 23, 2021

According to reports, Woods' injuries are extensive and the path to recovery will be slow, putting his return to golf in jeopardy. However, his fans and well-wishers are hoping for the best.

