NASCAR Würth 400 Qualifying at Texas: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the longest oval track of Talladega Superspeedway to the intermediate track of Texas Motor Speedway for the 2025 Würth 400 this weekend.

The season’s 11th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since it started. Fresh off the race at Talladega, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Würth 400 on Sunday, May 4, to compete over 267 laps and 400 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Würth 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, May 3, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s 11th race.

Chase Elliott, a driver of Hendrick Motorsports, won the race at Texas last year.

Where to watch the 2025 Würth 400 qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Würth 400 qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 3, 2025

11:05 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

12:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for the Texas race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the Würth 400 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 5:10 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 12:10 am ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 9:40 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Texas can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 7:10 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 2:10 am ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Texas Cup race?

After finishing P3 last week at Talladega Superspeedway, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 389 points. Kyle Larson stands second with 358 points.

Denny Hamlin with 337 points, followed by Chase Elliott (317) and Christopher Bell (307), complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

