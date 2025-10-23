NASCAR Xfinity 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Martinsville Speedway in 2025?

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 23, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

After the playoff race at Talladega, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500. The season’s ninth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Martinsville Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 26) 500-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.526-mile-short track.

The Xfinity 500 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Martinsville playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Xfinity 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Xfinity 500 winner at Martinsville Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Martinsville playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Xfinity 500 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia. He wrote:

“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc; and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Martinsville playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET, followed by the Xfinity 500 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at the Martinsville playoff can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Martinsville playoff race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 1949: Red Byron
  2. 1950: Herb Thomas
  3. 1951: Frank Mundy
  4. 1952: Herb Thomas
  5. 1953: Jim Paschal
  6. 1954: Lee Petty
  7. 1955: Speedy Thompson
  8. 1956: Jack Smith
  9. 1957: Bob Welborn
  10. 1958: Fireball Roberts
  11. 1959: Rex White
  12. 1960: Rex White
  13. 1961: Joe Weatherly
  14. 1962: Nelson Stacy
  15. 1963: Fred Lorenzen
  16. 1964: Fred Lorenzen
  17. 1965: Junior Johnson
  18. 1966: Fred Lorenzen
  19. 1967: Richard Petty
  20. 1968: Richard Petty
  21. 1969: Richard Petty
  22. 1970: Richard Petty
  23. 1971: Bobby Isaac
  24. 1972: Richard Petty
  25. 1973: Richard Petty
  26. 1974: Earl Ross
  27. 1975: Dave Marcis
  28. 1976: Cale Yarborough
  29. 1977: Cale Yarborough
  30. 1978: Cale Yarborough
  31. 1979: Buddy Baker
  32. 1980: Dale Earnhardt
  33. 1981: Darrell Waltrip
  34. 1982: Darrell Waltrip
  35. 1983: Ricky Rudd
  36. 1984: Darrell Waltrip
  37. 1985: Dale Earnhardt
  38. 1986: Rusty Wallace
  39. 1987: Darrell Waltrip
  40. 1988: Darrell Waltrip
  41. 1989: Darrell Waltrip
  42. 1990: Geoffrey Bodine
  43. 1991: Harry Gant
  44. 1992: Geoffrey Bodine
  45. 1993: Ernie Irvan
  46. 1994: Rusty Wallace
  47. 1995: Dale Earnhardt
  48. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  49. 1997: Jeff Burton
  50. 1998: Ricky Rudd
  51. 1999: Jeff Gordon
  52. 2000: Tony Stewart
  53. 2001: Ricky Craven
  54. 2002: Kurt Busch
  55. 2003: Jeff Gordon
  56. 2004: Jimmie Johnson
  57. 2005: Jeff Gordon
  58. 2006: Jimmie Johnson
  59. 2007: Jimmie Johnson
  60. 2008: Jimmie Johnson
  61. 2009: Denny Hamlin
  62. 2010: Denny Hamlin
  63. 2011: Tony Stewart
  64. 2012: Jimmie Johnson
  65. 2013: Jeff Gordon
  66. 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  67. 2015: Jeff Gordon
  68. 2016: Jimmie Johnson
  69. 2017: Kyle Busch
  70. 2018: Joey Logano
  71. 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
  72. 2020: Chase Elliott
  73. 2021: Alex Bowman
  74. 2022: Christopher Bell
  75. 2023: Ryan Blaney
  76. 2024: Ryan Blaney
Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

