NASCAR Xfinity 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Martinsville Speedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Talladega, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500. The season’s ninth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Martinsville Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 26) 500-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.526-mile-short track.

The Xfinity 500 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Martinsville playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Xfinity 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Xfinity 500 winner at Martinsville Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Martinsville playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Xfinity 500 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia. He wrote:

“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc; and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Explore the 2025 Martinsville playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET, followed by the Xfinity 500 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at the Martinsville playoff can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Martinsville playoff race winners

Years – Driver

1949: Red Byron 1950: Herb Thomas 1951: Frank Mundy 1952: Herb Thomas 1953: Jim Paschal 1954: Lee Petty 1955: Speedy Thompson 1956: Jack Smith 1957: Bob Welborn 1958: Fireball Roberts 1959: Rex White 1960: Rex White 1961: Joe Weatherly 1962: Nelson Stacy 1963: Fred Lorenzen 1964: Fred Lorenzen 1965: Junior Johnson 1966: Fred Lorenzen 1967: Richard Petty 1968: Richard Petty 1969: Richard Petty 1970: Richard Petty 1971: Bobby Isaac 1972: Richard Petty 1973: Richard Petty 1974: Earl Ross 1975: Dave Marcis 1976: Cale Yarborough 1977: Cale Yarborough 1978: Cale Yarborough 1979: Buddy Baker 1980: Dale Earnhardt 1981: Darrell Waltrip 1982: Darrell Waltrip 1983: Ricky Rudd 1984: Darrell Waltrip 1985: Dale Earnhardt 1986: Rusty Wallace 1987: Darrell Waltrip 1988: Darrell Waltrip 1989: Darrell Waltrip 1990: Geoffrey Bodine 1991: Harry Gant 1992: Geoffrey Bodine 1993: Ernie Irvan 1994: Rusty Wallace 1995: Dale Earnhardt 1996: Jeff Gordon 1997: Jeff Burton 1998: Ricky Rudd 1999: Jeff Gordon 2000: Tony Stewart 2001: Ricky Craven 2002: Kurt Busch 2003: Jeff Gordon 2004: Jimmie Johnson 2005: Jeff Gordon 2006: Jimmie Johnson 2007: Jimmie Johnson 2008: Jimmie Johnson 2009: Denny Hamlin 2010: Denny Hamlin 2011: Tony Stewart 2012: Jimmie Johnson 2013: Jeff Gordon 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2015: Jeff Gordon 2016: Jimmie Johnson 2017: Kyle Busch 2018: Joey Logano 2019: Martin Truex Jr. 2020: Chase Elliott 2021: Alex Bowman 2022: Christopher Bell 2023: Ryan Blaney 2024: Ryan Blaney

