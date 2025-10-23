NASCAR Xfinity 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Martinsville Speedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Talladega, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500. The season’s ninth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.
The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Martinsville Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 26) 500-lap race and a big cash prize at the 0.526-mile-short track.
The Xfinity 500 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Martinsville playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Xfinity 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Xfinity 500 winner at Martinsville Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.
Live action of the 2025 Martinsville playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the Xfinity 500 2025?
All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia. He wrote:
“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc; and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Martinsville playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET, followed by the Xfinity 500 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at the Martinsville playoff can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR Martinsville playoff race winners
Years – Driver
- 1949: Red Byron
- 1950: Herb Thomas
- 1951: Frank Mundy
- 1952: Herb Thomas
- 1953: Jim Paschal
- 1954: Lee Petty
- 1955: Speedy Thompson
- 1956: Jack Smith
- 1957: Bob Welborn
- 1958: Fireball Roberts
- 1959: Rex White
- 1960: Rex White
- 1961: Joe Weatherly
- 1962: Nelson Stacy
- 1963: Fred Lorenzen
- 1964: Fred Lorenzen
- 1965: Junior Johnson
- 1966: Fred Lorenzen
- 1967: Richard Petty
- 1968: Richard Petty
- 1969: Richard Petty
- 1970: Richard Petty
- 1971: Bobby Isaac
- 1972: Richard Petty
- 1973: Richard Petty
- 1974: Earl Ross
- 1975: Dave Marcis
- 1976: Cale Yarborough
- 1977: Cale Yarborough
- 1978: Cale Yarborough
- 1979: Buddy Baker
- 1980: Dale Earnhardt
- 1981: Darrell Waltrip
- 1982: Darrell Waltrip
- 1983: Ricky Rudd
- 1984: Darrell Waltrip
- 1985: Dale Earnhardt
- 1986: Rusty Wallace
- 1987: Darrell Waltrip
- 1988: Darrell Waltrip
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1990: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1991: Harry Gant
- 1992: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1993: Ernie Irvan
- 1994: Rusty Wallace
- 1995: Dale Earnhardt
- 1996: Jeff Gordon
- 1997: Jeff Burton
- 1998: Ricky Rudd
- 1999: Jeff Gordon
- 2000: Tony Stewart
- 2001: Ricky Craven
- 2002: Kurt Busch
- 2003: Jeff Gordon
- 2004: Jimmie Johnson
- 2005: Jeff Gordon
- 2006: Jimmie Johnson
- 2007: Jimmie Johnson
- 2008: Jimmie Johnson
- 2009: Denny Hamlin
- 2010: Denny Hamlin
- 2011: Tony Stewart
- 2012: Jimmie Johnson
- 2013: Jeff Gordon
- 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2015: Jeff Gordon
- 2016: Jimmie Johnson
- 2017: Kyle Busch
- 2018: Joey Logano
- 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2020: Chase Elliott
- 2021: Alex Bowman
- 2022: Christopher Bell
- 2023: Ryan Blaney
- 2024: Ryan Blaney
