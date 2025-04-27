NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (April 26) Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hill survived final lap chaos to come out on top ahead of Jeb Burton and Jesse Love when the caution came out on the final lap.

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 Ag-Pro 300. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 12 playoff drivers.

With the win, Austin Hill gained 59 points and moved to second place in the Xfinity Series points table with 370 points.

After finishing P4 at the historic Talladega track, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, gained 38 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 449 points.

After finishing runner-up, Jeb Burton gained 40 points and moved to ninth place in the Xfinity Series points table with 291 points.

Jesse Love, who started on the pole, couldn’t make the most of his advantage and finished third, moving to fourth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 340 points.

Love is followed by rookie Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, and Sheldon Creed to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 11th race of the 2025 season:

Austin Hill - 370 Justin Allgaier - 449 Jesse Love - 340 Connor Zilisch - 299 Brandon Jones - 293 Sammy Smith - 293 Sam Mayer - 347 Carson Kvapil - 306 Jeb Burton - 291 Sheldon Creed - 290 Ryan Sieg - 284 Harrison Burton - 276 Daniel Dye - 267 Nick Sanchez - 251 Taylor Gray - 249 Dean Thompson - 239 Christian Eckes - 237 Brennan Poole - 218 Jeremy Clements - 209 Josh Williams - 206 Anthony Alfredo - 186 Matt DiBenedetto - 179 Blaine Perkins - 154 Kyle Sieg - 150 Ryan Ellis - 147 William Sawalich - 146 Kris Wright - 106 Aric Almirola - 198 Parker Retzlaff - 186 Josh Bilicki - 101 Garrett Smithley - 93 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 89 Patrick Emerling - 83 Joey Gase - 75 Justin Bonsignore - 54 Mason Massey - 45 Mason Maggio - 36 Greg Van Alst - 33 Nick Leitz - 32 Caesar Bacarella - 31 Jordan Anderson - 30 Alex Labbe - 30 Thomas Annunziata - 26 Kasey Kahne - 23 Brad Perez - 23

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are next in action at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3.

