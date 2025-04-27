NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 27, 2025 13:39 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 (Source: Imagn)

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (April 26) Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hill survived final lap chaos to come out on top ahead of Jeb Burton and Jesse Love when the caution came out on the final lap.

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 Ag-Pro 300. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 12 playoff drivers.

With the win, Austin Hill gained 59 points and moved to second place in the Xfinity Series points table with 370 points.

After finishing P4 at the historic Talladega track, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, gained 38 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 449 points.

After finishing runner-up, Jeb Burton gained 40 points and moved to ninth place in the Xfinity Series points table with 291 points.

Jesse Love, who started on the pole, couldn’t make the most of his advantage and finished third, moving to fourth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 340 points.

Love is followed by rookie Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, and Sheldon Creed to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 11th race of the 2025 season:

  1. Austin Hill - 370
  2. Justin Allgaier - 449
  3. Jesse Love - 340
  4. Connor Zilisch - 299
  5. Brandon Jones - 293
  6. Sammy Smith - 293
  7. Sam Mayer - 347
  8. Carson Kvapil - 306
  9. Jeb Burton - 291
  10. Sheldon Creed - 290
  11. Ryan Sieg - 284
  12. Harrison Burton - 276
  13. Daniel Dye - 267
  14. Nick Sanchez - 251
  15. Taylor Gray - 249
  16. Dean Thompson - 239
  17. Christian Eckes - 237
  18. Brennan Poole - 218
  19. Jeremy Clements - 209
  20. Josh Williams - 206
  21. Anthony Alfredo - 186
  22. Matt DiBenedetto - 179
  23. Blaine Perkins - 154
  24. Kyle Sieg - 150
  25. Ryan Ellis - 147
  26. William Sawalich - 146
  27. Kris Wright - 106
  28. Aric Almirola - 198
  29. Parker Retzlaff - 186
  30. Josh Bilicki - 101
  31. Garrett Smithley - 93
  32. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 89
  33. Patrick Emerling - 83
  34. Joey Gase - 75
  35. Justin Bonsignore - 54
  36. Mason Massey - 45
  37. Mason Maggio - 36
  38. Greg Van Alst - 33
  39. Nick Leitz - 32
  40. Caesar Bacarella - 31
  41. Jordan Anderson - 30
  42. Alex Labbe - 30
  43. Thomas Annunziata - 26
  44. Kasey Kahne - 23
  45. Brad Perez - 23

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are next in action at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3.

Edited by Yash Soni
