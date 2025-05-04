NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (May 3) Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ad

Larson, who replaced injured Connor Zilisch this weekend, survived a double overtime finish to defeat Taylor Gray and Riley Herbst to cross the finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 12 playoff drivers.

After a DNF result at Texas, defending series champion Justin Allgaier gained 22 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 471 points.

After finishing runner-up, Taylor Gray gained 36 points and moved to 14th place in the Xfinity Series points table with 285 points.

Ad

Austin Hill, who started on the pole, couldn’t make the most of his advantage and finished fourth, moving to second place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 420 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hill is followed by Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Sammy Smith, and Harrison Burton to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 12th race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Justin Allgaier - 471 Austin Hill - 420 Sam Mayer - 391 Jesse Love - 374 Brandon Jones - 326 Carson Kvapil # - 324 Jeb Burton - 320 Ryan Sieg - 317 Sammy Smith - 312 Harrison Burton - 307 Sheldon Creed - 304 Connor Zilisch - 299 Daniel Dye # - 293 Taylor Gray # - 285 Nick Sanchez # - 283 Dean Thompson # - 249 Brennan Poole - 238 Christian Eckes # - 238 Jeremy Clements - 215 Anthony Alfredo - 212 Parker Retzlaff - 209 Josh Williams - 207 Aric Almirola - 198 Matt DiBenedetto - 181 William Sawalich # - 170 Blaine Perkins - 167 Kyle Sieg - 165 Ryan Ellis - 161 Kris Wright - 110 Josh Bilicki - 110 Garrett Smithley - 100 Leland Honeyman - 92 Joey Gase - 87 Patrick Emerling(i) - 83 Mason Massey - 61 Justin Bonsignore - 54 Mason Maggio - 47 Corey Day - 40 Nick Leitz - 40 Greg Van Alst - 33 Caesar Bacarella - 31 Jordan Anderson - 30 Alex Labbe - 30 Thomas Annunziata - 26 Kasey Kahne - 23

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are next in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway after a two-week break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.