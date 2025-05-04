  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2025 02:54 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Andy
NASCAR Xfinity Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (Source: Imagn)

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (May 3) Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ad

Larson, who replaced injured Connor Zilisch this weekend, survived a double overtime finish to defeat Taylor Gray and Riley Herbst to cross the finish line in P1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 12 playoff drivers.

After a DNF result at Texas, defending series champion Justin Allgaier gained 22 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 471 points.

After finishing runner-up, Taylor Gray gained 36 points and moved to 14th place in the Xfinity Series points table with 285 points.

Ad

Austin Hill, who started on the pole, couldn’t make the most of his advantage and finished fourth, moving to second place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 420 points.

Ad

Hill is followed by Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Sammy Smith, and Harrison Burton to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 12th race of the 2025 season:

Ad
  1. Justin Allgaier - 471
  2. Austin Hill - 420
  3. Sam Mayer - 391
  4. Jesse Love - 374
  5. Brandon Jones - 326
  6. Carson Kvapil # - 324
  7. Jeb Burton - 320
  8. Ryan Sieg - 317
  9. Sammy Smith - 312
  10. Harrison Burton - 307
  11. Sheldon Creed - 304
  12. Connor Zilisch - 299
  13. Daniel Dye # - 293
  14. Taylor Gray # - 285
  15. Nick Sanchez # - 283
  16. Dean Thompson # - 249
  17. Brennan Poole - 238
  18. Christian Eckes # - 238
  19. Jeremy Clements - 215
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 212
  21. Parker Retzlaff - 209
  22. Josh Williams - 207
  23. Aric Almirola - 198
  24. Matt DiBenedetto - 181
  25. William Sawalich # - 170
  26. Blaine Perkins - 167
  27. Kyle Sieg - 165
  28. Ryan Ellis - 161
  29. Kris Wright - 110
  30. Josh Bilicki - 110
  31. Garrett Smithley - 100
  32. Leland Honeyman - 92
  33. Joey Gase - 87
  34. Patrick Emerling(i) - 83
  35. Mason Massey - 61
  36. Justin Bonsignore - 54
  37. Mason Maggio - 47
  38. Corey Day - 40
  39. Nick Leitz - 40
  40. Greg Van Alst - 33
  41. Caesar Bacarella - 31
  42. Jordan Anderson - 30
  43. Alex Labbe - 30
  44. Thomas Annunziata - 26
  45. Kasey Kahne - 23

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are next in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway after a two-week break.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications