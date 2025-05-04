NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (May 3) Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Larson, who replaced injured Connor Zilisch this weekend, survived a double overtime finish to defeat Taylor Gray and Riley Herbst to cross the finish line in P1.
Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 12 playoff drivers.
After a DNF result at Texas, defending series champion Justin Allgaier gained 22 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 471 points.
After finishing runner-up, Taylor Gray gained 36 points and moved to 14th place in the Xfinity Series points table with 285 points.
Austin Hill, who started on the pole, couldn’t make the most of his advantage and finished fourth, moving to second place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 420 points.
Hill is followed by Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Sammy Smith, and Harrison Burton to round out the top 10 in the points standings.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas
Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 12th race of the 2025 season:
- Justin Allgaier - 471
- Austin Hill - 420
- Sam Mayer - 391
- Jesse Love - 374
- Brandon Jones - 326
- Carson Kvapil # - 324
- Jeb Burton - 320
- Ryan Sieg - 317
- Sammy Smith - 312
- Harrison Burton - 307
- Sheldon Creed - 304
- Connor Zilisch - 299
- Daniel Dye # - 293
- Taylor Gray # - 285
- Nick Sanchez # - 283
- Dean Thompson # - 249
- Brennan Poole - 238
- Christian Eckes # - 238
- Jeremy Clements - 215
- Anthony Alfredo - 212
- Parker Retzlaff - 209
- Josh Williams - 207
- Aric Almirola - 198
- Matt DiBenedetto - 181
- William Sawalich # - 170
- Blaine Perkins - 167
- Kyle Sieg - 165
- Ryan Ellis - 161
- Kris Wright - 110
- Josh Bilicki - 110
- Garrett Smithley - 100
- Leland Honeyman - 92
- Joey Gase - 87
- Patrick Emerling(i) - 83
- Mason Massey - 61
- Justin Bonsignore - 54
- Mason Maggio - 47
- Corey Day - 40
- Nick Leitz - 40
- Greg Van Alst - 33
- Caesar Bacarella - 31
- Jordan Anderson - 30
- Alex Labbe - 30
- Thomas Annunziata - 26
- Kasey Kahne - 23
Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are next in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway after a two-week break.
