NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Austin Hill became the second different driver of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hill emerged victorious when he held off Justin Allgaier on the final lap. He dominated the race, leading race-high 146 laps to take the checkered flag.

According to their finishes in the 2025 Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250, drivers received points, and these points will determine the top-12 playoff driver after the regular season.

The victory at the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 has earned Austin Hill his spot in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, and he currently stands in first place in the points table with 84 points.

Last week’s winner, Jesse Love, finished 16th at Atlanta. He gained 36 points and currently sits third in the points table with 78 points.

With a runner-up finish, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier moved to second place in the 2025 Xfinity points table with 83 points, one point behind Hill.

Allgaier is followed by Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, Harrison Burton, Jeremy Clements, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, and Matt DiBenedetto to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the second race of the 2025 season:

Austin Hill - 84 Jesse Love - 78 Sheldon Creed - 83 Justin Allgaier - 76 Jeb Burton - 66 Harrison Burton - 61 Jeremy Clements - 55 Sam Mayer - 53 Carson Kvapil - 53 Matt DiBenedetto - 51 Sammy Smith - 50 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 50 Taylor Gray - 45 Ryan Sieg - 44 Nick Sanchez - 42 Dean Thompson - 40 William Sawalich - 40 Josh Williams – 39 Aric Almirola - 39 Christian Eckes - 38 Joey Gase - 38 Ryan Ellis - 33 Daniel Dye - 31 Josh Bilicki - 30 Brennan Poole - 27 Brandon Jones - 25 Anthony Alfredo - 24 Blaine Perkins - 21 Connor Zilisch - 21 Garrett Smithley - 19 Parker Retzlaff - 18 Kris Wright – 16 Nick Leitz - 15 CJ McLaughlin - 12 Mason Massey - 9 Mason Maggio - 6 Kyle Sieg – 5 Carson Ware - 5

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 1.

