NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his 10th win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (October 4) Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Zilisch took the lead on 43 of the 68 laps and was leading the race when NASCAR called a caution flag on the final lap.NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.With the win, Zilisch locked his Round of 8 spot and gained 52 points. He maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 3071 points. Austin Green, who finished runner-up, gained 35 points and moved to 11th position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 2080 points.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished eighth and gained 37 points. He stands second in the points table with 3038 points.Sammy Smith, who started on the front row, had a great run, finishing in P3 and gaining 50 points, which moved him to sixth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 3009 points.Brandon Jones stands third, followed by Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, and Nick Sanchez to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte RovalBelow is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 29th race of the 2025 season:Connor Zilisch - 3071Justin Allgaier - 3038Brandon Jones - 3018Sam Mayer - 3016Jesse Love - 3014Sammy Smith - 3009Carson Kvapil - 3005Sheldon Creed - 3003Taylor Gray - 2100Nick Sanchez - 2092Austin Hill - 2080Harrison Burton - 2060Christian Eckes - 675Jeb Burton - 655Ryan Sieg - 623Dean Thompson - 621William Sawalich - 603Brennan Poole - 558Daniel Dye - 557Jeremy Clements - 492Aric Almirola - 479Parker Retzlaff - 424Anthony Alfredo - 418Matt DiBenedetto - 417Josh Williams - 416Kyle Sieg - 384Blaine Perkins - 382Ryan Ellis - 370Josh Bilicki - 256Garrett Smithley - 204Leland Honeyman Jr. - 200Austin Green - 193Kris Wright - 177Joey Gase - 159Corey Day - 155Mason Massey - 128Thomas Annunziata - 112Alex Labbe - 97Mason Maggio - 88Nick Leitz - 86Justin Bonsignore - 82Brenden Queen - 50Brad Perez - 50Caesar Bacarella - 40Ryan Truex - 39Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.