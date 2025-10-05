NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte Roval (Source: Imagn)

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his 10th win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (October 4) Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Zilisch took the lead on 43 of the 68 laps and was leading the race when NASCAR called a caution flag on the final lap.

NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.

With the win, Zilisch locked his Round of 8 spot and gained 52 points. He maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 3071 points. Austin Green, who finished runner-up, gained 35 points and moved to 11th position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 2080 points.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished eighth and gained 37 points. He stands second in the points table with 3038 points.

Sammy Smith, who started on the front row, had a great run, finishing in P3 and gaining 50 points, which moved him to sixth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 3009 points.

Brandon Jones stands third, followed by Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, and Nick Sanchez to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Roval

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 29th race of the 2025 season:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 3071
  2. Justin Allgaier - 3038
  3. Brandon Jones - 3018
  4. Sam Mayer - 3016
  5. Jesse Love - 3014
  6. Sammy Smith - 3009
  7. Carson Kvapil - 3005
  8. Sheldon Creed - 3003
  9. Taylor Gray - 2100
  10. Nick Sanchez - 2092
  11. Austin Hill - 2080
  12. Harrison Burton - 2060
  13. Christian Eckes - 675
  14. Jeb Burton - 655
  15. Ryan Sieg - 623
  16. Dean Thompson - 621
  17. William Sawalich - 603
  18. Brennan Poole - 558
  19. Daniel Dye - 557
  20. Jeremy Clements - 492
  21. Aric Almirola - 479
  22. Parker Retzlaff - 424
  23. Anthony Alfredo - 418
  24. Matt DiBenedetto - 417
  25. Josh Williams - 416
  26. Kyle Sieg - 384
  27. Blaine Perkins - 382
  28. Ryan Ellis - 370
  29. Josh Bilicki - 256
  30. Garrett Smithley - 204
  31. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 200
  32. Austin Green - 193
  33. Kris Wright - 177
  34. Joey Gase - 159
  35. Corey Day - 155
  36. Mason Massey - 128
  37. Thomas Annunziata - 112
  38. Alex Labbe - 97
  39. Mason Maggio - 88
  40. Nick Leitz - 86
  41. Justin Bonsignore - 82
  42. Brenden Queen - 50
  43. Brad Perez - 50
  44. Caesar Bacarella - 40
  45. Ryan Truex - 39

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

