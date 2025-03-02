NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch became the third different driver of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (March 1) Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas.

Zilisch, one of NASCAR’s top prospects, emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from his teammate Carson Kvapil with laps remaining in the race. He started on pole and led 26 of 65 laps to take the checkered flag.

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 Focused Health 250. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

The victory at the Focused Health 250 has earned Connor Zilisch his spot in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, and he currently stands in 16th place in the points table with 61 points.

Last week’s winner, Austin Hill, finished fourth at COTA. He gained 38 points and maintained the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 122 points.

With a P29 finish, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier dropped to fifth place in the 2025 Xfinity points table with 90 points.

Jesse Love, the winner of the season’s first race, gained 31 points after finishing sixth at COTA. He moved to second place in the standings with 109 points.

Love is followed by Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Jeb Burton, Taylor Gray, Christian Eckes, and Harrison Burton to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Focused Health 250 at COTA

Below is the list of 40 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the third race of the 2025 season:

Austin Hill - 122 Jesse Love - 109 Sheldon Creed - 108 Sam Mayer - 94 Justin Allgaier - 90 Sammy Smith - 87 Jeb Burton - 85 Taylor Gray # - 75 Christian Eckes # - 74 Harrison Burton - 73 Carson Kvapil # - 68 William Sawalich # - 68 Ryan Sieg - 68 Jeremy Clements - 64 Josh Williams - 64 Connor Zilisch # - 61 Daniel Dye # - 60 Dean Thompson # - 59 Matt DiBenedetto - 56 Nick Sanchez # - 55 Ryan Ellis - 54 Leland Honeyman - 50 Brennan Poole - 49 Blaine Perkins - 48 Josh Bilicki - 45 Anthony Alfredo - 42 Aric Almirola - 39 Joey Gase - 38 Brandon Jones - 32 Jordan Anderson - 30 Alex Labbe - 28 Patrick Emerling - 27 Caesar Bacarella - 24 Ryan Truex - 20 Kris Wright - 20 Garrett Smithley - 19 Parker Retzlaff - 18 Kyle Sieg - 16 Nick Leitz - 15 Justin Bonsignore - 12

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 8.

