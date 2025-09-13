NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:21 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Bristol - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Friday’s (September 12) Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Almirola took the lead with 34 laps to go and then stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.

With the win, Almirola gained 52 points and moved to the 21st position in the Xfinity Series points table with 453 points.

Sheldon Creed, who finished runner-up, gained 35 points and moved to seventh place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 2038 points.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished sixth and gained 49 points. He stands second in the points table with 2084 points. Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch finished fifth and gained 52 points. He is currently leading the Xfinity Series points table, with 32 points ahead of Allgaier.

Sam Mayer, who started on the front row, had a great run as he finished at P3, moving to third place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 2066 points.

Mayer stands third, followed by Carson Kvapil, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, Nick Sanchez, and Jesse Love to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Food City 300 at Bristol

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 27th race of the 2025 season:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 2116
  2. Justin Allgaier - 2084
  3. Sam Mayer - 2066
  4. Carson Kvapil - 2047
  5. Harrison Burton - 2040
  6. Brandon Jones - 2039
  7. Sheldon Creed - 2038
  8. Taylor Gray - 2034
  9. Nick Sanchez - 2086
  10. Jesse Love - 2031
  11. Austin Hill - 2018
  12. Sammy Smith - 2010
  13. Christian Eckes - 625
  14. Jeb Burton - 617
  15. Ryan Sieg - 588
  16. Dean Thompson - 587
  17. William Sawalich - 547
  18. Brennan Poole - 543
  19. Daniel Dye - 531
  20. Jeremy Clements - 477
  21. Aric Almirola - 453
  22. Josh Williams - 402
  23. Matt DiBenedetto - 398
  24. Parker Retzlaff - 393
  25. Anthony Alfredo - 392
  26. Blaine Perkins - 373
  27. Kyle Sieg - 360
  28. Ryan Ellis - 346
  29. Josh Bilicki - 237
  30. Garrett Smithley - 201
  31. Kris Wright - 177
  32. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 173
  33. Joey Gase - 155
  34. Austin Green - 150
  35. Corey Day - 140
  36. Mason Massey - 122
  37. Thomas Annunziata - 112
  38. Mason Maggio - 88
  39. Alex Labbe - 86
  40. Nick Leitz - 85
  41. Justin Bonsignore - 80
  42. Brad Perez - 50
  43. Caesar Bacarella - 40
  44. Ryan Truex - 39
  45. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

