NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Friday’s (September 12) Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.Almirola took the lead with 34 laps to go and then stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.With the win, Almirola gained 52 points and moved to the 21st position in the Xfinity Series points table with 453 points.Sheldon Creed, who finished runner-up, gained 35 points and moved to seventh place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 2038 points.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished sixth and gained 49 points. He stands second in the points table with 2084 points. Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch finished fifth and gained 52 points. He is currently leading the Xfinity Series points table, with 32 points ahead of Allgaier.Sam Mayer, who started on the front row, had a great run as he finished at P3, moving to third place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 2066 points.Mayer stands third, followed by Carson Kvapil, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, Nick Sanchez, and Jesse Love to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Food City 300 at BristolBelow is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 27th race of the 2025 season:Connor Zilisch - 2116Justin Allgaier - 2084Sam Mayer - 2066Carson Kvapil - 2047Harrison Burton - 2040Brandon Jones - 2039Sheldon Creed - 2038Taylor Gray - 2034Nick Sanchez - 2086Jesse Love - 2031Austin Hill - 2018Sammy Smith - 2010Christian Eckes - 625Jeb Burton - 617Ryan Sieg - 588Dean Thompson - 587William Sawalich - 547Brennan Poole - 543Daniel Dye - 531Jeremy Clements - 477Aric Almirola - 453Josh Williams - 402Matt DiBenedetto - 398Parker Retzlaff - 393Anthony Alfredo - 392Blaine Perkins - 373Kyle Sieg - 360Ryan Ellis - 346Josh Bilicki - 237Garrett Smithley - 201Kris Wright - 177Leland Honeyman Jr. - 173Joey Gase - 155Austin Green - 150Corey Day - 140Mason Massey - 122Thomas Annunziata - 112Mason Maggio - 88Alex Labbe - 86Nick Leitz - 85Justin Bonsignore - 80Brad Perez - 50Caesar Bacarella - 40Ryan Truex - 39Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Kansas Speedway.