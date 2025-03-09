NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The part-time NASCAR driver Aric Almirola became the fourth different driver of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (March 8) GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

Ad

Almirola emerged victorious when he passed Alex Bowman on the final lap in overtime to take the checkered flag.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 GOVX 200. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

Almirola is not eligible for playoffs as he is competing part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing. He currently moved to 11th place in the points table with 97 points.

Daytona winner Jesse Love finished ninth at Phoenix. He gained 34 points and moved to the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 143 points.

Ad

With a P5 finish, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier moved to second place in the 2025 Xfinity points table with 141 points.

Samy Mayer gained 36 points after finishing seventh at Phoenix. He moved to third place in the standings with 130 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mayer is followed by Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, Jeb Burton, Christian Eckes, and Ryan Sieg to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after GOVX 200 at Phoenix

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the fourth race of the 2025 season:

Jesse Love - 143 Justin Allgaier - 141 Sam Mayer - 130 Austin Hill - 123 Sammy Smith - 121 Sheldon Creed - 115 Taylor Gray # - 109 Jeb Burton - 107 Christian Eckes # - 103 Ryan Sieg - 102 Aric Almirola - 97 William Sawalich # - 92 Harrison Burton - 90 Connor Zilisch # - 89 Josh Williams - 89 Nick Sanchez # - 86 Carson Kvapil # - 81 Jeremy Clements - 80 Daniel Dye # - 78 Brandon Jones - 76 Brennan Poole - 69 Matt DiBenedetto - 66 Blaine Perkins - 61 Dean Thompson # - 60 Josh Bilicki - 59 Ryan Ellis - 58 Leland Honeyman - 50 Joey Gase - 47 Anthony Alfredo - 47 Parker Retzlaff - 44 Kyle Sieg - 35 Kris Wright - 32 Jordan Anderson - 30 Alex Labbe - 28 Patrick Emerling - 27 Garrett Smithley - 27 Caesar Bacarella - 24 Mason Massey - 24 Nick Leitz - 22 Ryan Truex - 20 Greg Van Alst - 17 Justin Bonsignore - 12 CJ Mclaughlin - 12 Austin Green - 11 Mason Maggio - 6

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback