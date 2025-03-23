NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, became the multiple winner of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (March 22) Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Allgaier emerged victorious when he took the lead on the final lap of overtime and held off his former teammate Sam Mayer to take the checkered flag.

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

With the win, Justin Allgaier gained 49 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 249 points.

Taylor Gray, who started on pole, couldn’t take the advantage and finished 23rd and moved to 10th place in the 2025 Xfinity points table with 151 points.

Austin Hill, the defending winner of the event, gained 42 points after finishing third at Miami. He moved to fourth place in the standings with 202 points.

Runner-up Sam Mayer gained 50 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 220 points.

Mayer is followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, Ryan Sieg, Aric Almirola, and Taylor Gray to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Hard Rock Bet 300 at Las Vegas

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the sixth race of the 2025 season:

Justin Allgaier - 249 Sam Mayer - 220 Jesse Love - 218 Austin Hill - 202 Sheldon Creed - 187 Sammy Smith - 184 Connor Zilisch # - 164 Ryan Sieg - 156 Aric Almirola - 151 Taylor Gray # - 151 Harrison Burton - 145 Jeb Burton - 143 Brandon Jones - 141 Carson Kvapil # - 141 Nick Sanchez # - 137 Daniel Dye # - 131 Christian Eckes # - 128 Josh Williams - 115 Brennan Poole - 107 Dean Thompson # - 106 William Sawalich # - 106 Jeremy Clements - 104 Matt DiBenedetto - 88 Anthony Alfredo - 85 Blaine Perkins - 84 Parker Retzlaff - 80 Kyle Sieg - 80 Ryan Ellis - 78 Josh Bilicki - 65 Leland Honeyman - 64 Joey Gase - 59 Kris Wright - 49 Garrett Smithley - 43 Patrick Emerling - 40 Justin Bonsignore - 33 Jordan Anderson - 30 Alex Labbe - 28 Mason Massey - 25 Caesar Bacarella - 24 Nick Leitz - 22 Ryan Truex - 20 Greg Van Alst - 19 CJ Mclaughlin - 12 Austin Green - 12 Brad Perez - 9

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, March 29.

