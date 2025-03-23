NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2025 02:29 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami (Source: Imagn)

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, became the multiple winner of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (March 22) Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ad

Allgaier emerged victorious when he took the lead on the final lap of overtime and held off his former teammate Sam Mayer to take the checkered flag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

With the win, Justin Allgaier gained 49 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 249 points.

Taylor Gray, who started on pole, couldn’t take the advantage and finished 23rd and moved to 10th place in the 2025 Xfinity points table with 151 points.

Austin Hill, the defending winner of the event, gained 42 points after finishing third at Miami. He moved to fourth place in the standings with 202 points.

Ad

Runner-up Sam Mayer gained 50 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 220 points.

Ad

Mayer is followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, Ryan Sieg, Aric Almirola, and Taylor Gray to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Hard Rock Bet 300 at Las Vegas

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the sixth race of the 2025 season:

Ad
  1. Justin Allgaier - 249
  2. Sam Mayer - 220
  3. Jesse Love - 218
  4. Austin Hill - 202
  5. Sheldon Creed - 187
  6. Sammy Smith - 184
  7. Connor Zilisch # - 164
  8. Ryan Sieg - 156
  9. Aric Almirola - 151
  10. Taylor Gray # - 151
  11. Harrison Burton - 145
  12. Jeb Burton - 143
  13. Brandon Jones - 141
  14. Carson Kvapil # - 141
  15. Nick Sanchez # - 137
  16. Daniel Dye # - 131
  17. Christian Eckes # - 128
  18. Josh Williams - 115
  19. Brennan Poole - 107
  20. Dean Thompson # - 106
  21. William Sawalich # - 106
  22. Jeremy Clements - 104
  23. Matt DiBenedetto - 88
  24. Anthony Alfredo - 85
  25. Blaine Perkins - 84
  26. Parker Retzlaff - 80
  27. Kyle Sieg - 80
  28. Ryan Ellis - 78
  29. Josh Bilicki - 65
  30. Leland Honeyman - 64
  31. Joey Gase - 59
  32. Kris Wright - 49
  33. Garrett Smithley - 43
  34. Patrick Emerling - 40
  35. Justin Bonsignore - 33
  36. Jordan Anderson - 30
  37. Alex Labbe - 28
  38. Mason Massey - 25
  39. Caesar Bacarella - 24
  40. Nick Leitz - 22
  41. Ryan Truex - 20
  42. Greg Van Alst - 19
  43. CJ Mclaughlin - 12
  44. Austin Green - 12
  45. Brad Perez - 9

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, March 29.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी