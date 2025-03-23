  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2025 02:04 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 has finally concluded. The sixth race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 22. It took place at Homestead-Miami Speedway and lasted for two hours, 32 minutes, and 56 seconds.

Hard Rock Bet 300 saw 19 lead changes among 11 drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier secured his back-to-back win of the season in overtime at Miami racetrack.

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on the final lap of overtime from Austin Hill and then held off Sam Mayer to cross the finish line in P1.

Allgaier led 21 laps and crossed the finish line 0.348 seconds ahead of Mayer to take the checkered flag and $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize for a series-high sixth time. The win marked the 27th of his Xfinity Series career.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson’s quest to sweep NASCAR’s all three races this weekend at Homestead-Miami ended on an overtime restart despite leading a dominant 132 of the 201 laps.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished as runner-up, followed by the defending winner of the event, Austin Hill, Kyle Larson, and Sheldon Creed in the top five. Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, Nick Sanchez, Daniel Dye, and Carson Kvapil completed the top 10.

Allgaier, Mayer, Hill, and Sheldon Creed will race for the second Dash 4 Cash event of the season next Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. The highest finisher among them will claim a $100,000 bonus.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #41 - Sam Mayer
  3. #21 - Austin Hill
  4. #17 - Kyle Larson(i)
  5. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  6. #2 - Jesse Love
  7. #20 - Brandon Jones
  8. #48 - Nick Sanchez #
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye #
  10. #1 - Carson Kvapil #
  11. #25 - Harrison Burton
  12. #88 - Connor Zilisch #
  13. #26 - Dean Thompson #
  14. #44 - Brennan Poole
  15. #27 - Jeb Burton
  16. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  17. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  18. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  19. #11 - Ty Dillon(i)
  20. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  21. #8 - Sammy Smith
  22. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  23. #54 - Taylor Gray #
  24. #18 - William Sawalich #
  25. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  26. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #45 - Brad Perez
  29. #35 - Joey Gase
  30. #91 - Myatt Snider
  31. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  32. #5 - Kris Wright
  33. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #53 - Mason Maggio
  36. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  37. #24 - Corey Heim(i)
  38. #16 - Christian Eckes #

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the season on Saturday, March 29.

Edited by Yash Soni
