Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 has finally concluded. The sixth race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 22. It took place at Homestead-Miami Speedway and lasted for two hours, 32 minutes, and 56 seconds.

Hard Rock Bet 300 saw 19 lead changes among 11 drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier secured his back-to-back win of the season in overtime at Miami racetrack.

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on the final lap of overtime from Austin Hill and then held off Sam Mayer to cross the finish line in P1.

Allgaier led 21 laps and crossed the finish line 0.348 seconds ahead of Mayer to take the checkered flag and $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize for a series-high sixth time. The win marked the 27th of his Xfinity Series career.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson’s quest to sweep NASCAR’s all three races this weekend at Homestead-Miami ended on an overtime restart despite leading a dominant 132 of the 201 laps.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer finished as runner-up, followed by the defending winner of the event, Austin Hill, Kyle Larson, and Sheldon Creed in the top five. Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, Nick Sanchez, Daniel Dye, and Carson Kvapil completed the top 10.

Allgaier, Mayer, Hill, and Sheldon Creed will race for the second Dash 4 Cash event of the season next Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. The highest finisher among them will claim a $100,000 bonus.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #41 - Sam Mayer #21 - Austin Hill #17 - Kyle Larson(i) #00 - Sheldon Creed #2 - Jesse Love #20 - Brandon Jones #48 - Nick Sanchez # #10 - Daniel Dye # #1 - Carson Kvapil # #25 - Harrison Burton #88 - Connor Zilisch # #26 - Dean Thompson # #44 - Brennan Poole #27 - Jeb Burton #19 - Justin Bonsignore #4 - Parker Retzlaff #42 - Anthony Alfredo #11 - Ty Dillon(i) #71 - Ryan Ellis #8 - Sammy Smith #39 - Ryan Sieg #54 - Taylor Gray # #18 - William Sawalich # #31 - Blaine Perkins #51 - Jeremy Clements #28 - Kyle Sieg #45 - Brad Perez #35 - Joey Gase #91 - Myatt Snider #14 - Garrett Smithley #5 - Kris Wright #07 - Patrick Emerling #70 - Leland Honeyman #53 - Mason Maggio #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #24 - Corey Heim(i) #16 - Christian Eckes #

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the season on Saturday, March 29.

